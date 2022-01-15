Tottenham vs Arsenal: North London derby set to be postponed as Premier League accepts Gunners’ request
The north London derby match between Tottenham and Arsenal on Sunday has been postponed after the Premier League accepted a request from the depleted Gunners, The Independent understands.
The league will issue a statement confirming the news on Saturday afternoon, after Arsenal made a request with a host of players missing due to coronavirus, injury, suspension and some on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.
More to follow...
