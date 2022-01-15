Tottenham vs Arsenal: North London derby set to be postponed as Premier League accepts Gunners’ request

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 15 January 2022 14:30
Comments
<p>Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will not host Arsenal this weekend</p>

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will not host Arsenal this weekend

(EPA)

The north London derby match between Tottenham and Arsenal on Sunday has been postponed after the Premier League accepted a request from the depleted Gunners, The Independent understands.

The league will issue a statement confirming the news on Saturday afternoon, after Arsenal made a request with a host of players missing due to coronavirus, injury, suspension and some on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

More to follow...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in