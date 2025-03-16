Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cole Palmer has been ruled out for Chelsea after failing to make the matchday squad to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Blues will be without their talisman for the trip to the Emirates in a vital clash in the race for a top four finish.

Palmer had been struggling with illness over the last week but played in the second half as a substitute in the Conference League game against Copenhagen on Thursday night and Enzo Maresca has confirmed it is a new issue.

"He's not in the toilet, for sure! He had, as we know, last week some problems [with illness]. And unfortunately yesterday he had a very small problem,” said the Italian, meaning Palmer could also miss England’s games in the upcoming international break against Albania and Latvia. “We think, after the international break, he will be back with us.

Cole Palmer is desperate to get on the scoresheet amid a barren run ( John Walton/PA )

"He had an injury yesterday during the session. It was a very light session. That's why we think it is nothing important. But we wait and the feeling is he will be back after the next international break.”

But Palmer has failed a late fitness test, leaving Enzo Fernandez to play as the side’s No. 10 and Reece James pushing into midfield alongside Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea will have Christopher Nkunku leading the line and Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto on the wings.

Enzo Maresca’s side are looking to capitalise on Manchester City’s dropped points at home to Brighton, and could move to within three points of the Gunners with victory today.

Mikel Arteta’s side can close the gap on leaders Liverpool to 12 points with victory as the Reds focus on the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle later this afternoon.

Official line-ups

Arsenal: Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Partey, Odegaard; Martinelli, Merino, Trossard

Chelsea: Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Fofana, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Fernandez, Sancho; Nkunku