Enzo Maresca explains Cole Palmer absence for Chelsea against Arsenal
The Blues star has been omitted from Enzo Maresca’s matchday squad
Cole Palmer has been ruled out for Chelsea after failing to make the matchday squad to face Arsenal in the Premier League.
The Blues will be without their talisman for the trip to the Emirates in a vital clash in the race for a top four finish.
Palmer had been struggling with illness over the last week but played in the second half as a substitute in the Conference League game against Copenhagen on Thursday night and Enzo Maresca has confirmed it is a new issue.
"He's not in the toilet, for sure! He had, as we know, last week some problems [with illness]. And unfortunately yesterday he had a very small problem,” said the Italian, meaning Palmer could also miss England’s games in the upcoming international break against Albania and Latvia. “We think, after the international break, he will be back with us.
"He had an injury yesterday during the session. It was a very light session. That's why we think it is nothing important. But we wait and the feeling is he will be back after the next international break.”
But Palmer has failed a late fitness test, leaving Enzo Fernandez to play as the side’s No. 10 and Reece James pushing into midfield alongside Moises Caicedo.
Chelsea will have Christopher Nkunku leading the line and Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto on the wings.
Enzo Maresca’s side are looking to capitalise on Manchester City’s dropped points at home to Brighton, and could move to within three points of the Gunners with victory today.
Mikel Arteta’s side can close the gap on leaders Liverpool to 12 points with victory as the Reds focus on the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle later this afternoon.
Official line-ups
Arsenal: Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Partey, Odegaard; Martinelli, Merino, Trossard
Chelsea: Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Fofana, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Fernandez, Sancho; Nkunku
