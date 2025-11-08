Why was Arsenal’s goal against Chelsea disallowed?
Stina Blackstenius saw her equaliser disallowed by referee Mellisa Burgin for handball, despite controlling it with her thigh
Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius saw her equaliser against Chelsea disallowed for handball in a controversial decision at the Emirates.
Blackstenius looked to have thumped Arsenal level early in the second half when she volleyed into the roof of Hannah Hampton’s net from a corner.
But the referee Melissa Burgin ruled it out after deciding that Blackstenius had used her arm to control Niamh Charles’s clearing header before striking at goal.
Arsenal were furious with the decision as replays showed that Blackstenius had controlled the ball with her upper thigh and had moved her arm away.
Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers led the appeals on the touchline, but with no VAR in the Women’s Super League the decision could not be overturned.
There were loud boos from the crowd of over 50,000 at the Emirates, while Katie McCabe picked up a yellow card for a rash challenge on Lucy Bronze amid the fury.
It was no immediately clear in the stadium why the goal was disallowed and the decision to rule it out came as the home fans were still celebrating.
Women’s Super League leaders Chelsea led thanks to Alyssa Thompson’s opening goal in the ninth minute of the match.
