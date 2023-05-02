✕ Close Arteta on title race: ‘When I look at it, this is not over’

Arsenal have work to do to keep themselves in the Premier League title race after dropping points in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City during their last outing. Tonight, they host struggling London rivals Chelsea as they look to regain first place in the table.

After leading the way at the top of the table for so long, Mikel Arteta’s side slipped into second place at the weekend following City’s three points against Fulham. The reigning champions are in terrific form and Arteta will know anything other than a run of five wins to end the season will surely end the Gunners’ Premier League hopes.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are hoping to end a horrible run of form. Their last victory came in early March, and they’ve gone eight games without a win since across all competitions. Interim manager Frank Lampard has lost all five of his matches in charge so far and the Blues are languishing 12th in the table. Will there be a shock victory for Chelsea at the Emirates stadium this evening?

Follow all the action as Arsenal host Chelsea in the Premier League: