Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest updates and team news from Premier League clash as Aubameyang starts
Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will move back to the top of the table with victory over Frank Lampard’s Blues
Arsenal have work to do to keep themselves in the Premier League title race after dropping points in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City during their last outing. Tonight, they host struggling London rivals Chelsea as they look to regain first place in the table.
After leading the way at the top of the table for so long, Mikel Arteta’s side slipped into second place at the weekend following City’s three points against Fulham. The reigning champions are in terrific form and Arteta will know anything other than a run of five wins to end the season will surely end the Gunners’ Premier League hopes.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are hoping to end a horrible run of form. Their last victory came in early March, and they’ve gone eight games without a win since across all competitions. Interim manager Frank Lampard has lost all five of his matches in charge so far and the Blues are languishing 12th in the table. Will there be a shock victory for Chelsea at the Emirates stadium this evening?
Follow all the action as Arsenal host Chelsea in the Premier League:
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal have dropped points in seven of their last 14 league fixtures, in contrast to just three of their opening 19 this season. The Gunners could concede multiple goals in five consecutive league matches for the first time since May to August 1985.
The title race is not over says Arteta
Arsenal are without a win in four games and want to “put things right” at home to Chelsea says manager Mikel Arteta who also believes that the Gunners are still in the title race.
“We can still achieve the Premier League because there are five games to go and a lot of things are going to happen still,” he said. “When I look at it, this is not over.
“It is not in our hands any more. What is in our hands is to try to win the games we have left and the rest is down to City. I have not had to pick up the mood of the players. They keep the fire in the belly.”
The Arsenal fixation that gave up the title race to Manchester City
Sitting there defeated, in demeanour as well as result, Mikel Arteta was asked a pointed question. Has the Premier League got to the point where it needs Manchester City to have a bad season in order for anyone else to win the title? The only time anyone else has won the Premier League in the last six years, after all, was the only time City got fewer than 86 points.
Arteta was naturally not in the mood to get into this.
“I don’t know the answer to that. We lost today here, we have to accept that. We lost in a very different way at the Emirates. Today the quality of the performance was very far from what was required.”
It prompts another question, a remarkable one when you consider that Arsenal are still top of the league with just five games left. Do Arteta’s side have what it takes to continue the title race – let alone win it?
The problem Arsenal face is inherent to the emphatic defeat they suffered.
Arsene Wenger summed it up best when he insightfully and instinctively spotted a crucial difference in Arsenal’s recent displays
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Chelsea have lost all five league and cup matches since Frank Lampard returned as manager.
It is their longest losing streak since a run of six from October to November 1993.
Arsenal vs Chelsea team changes
Mikel Arteta makes three changes to the Arsenal team. Jakub Kiwior comes into defence to replace Rob Holding with Jorginho in midfield ahead of Thomas Partey. Gabriel Martinelli is on the bench with Leandro Trossard starting oon the wide left.
Frank Lampard makes just two changes for Chelsea as Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher are replaced with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Noni Madueke.
By the looks of the line-up Chelsea will set up with a back four tonight.
Arsenal vs Chelsea line-ups
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Xhaka Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Trossard
Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Fofana, Thiago Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic; Madueke, Aubameyang, Sterling
Arteta on raising spirits after City defeat
“It is difficult but in sport you have to accept the reality, and when a team is able to take the game to a different level and you’re not able to step up to that, you have to recognise that there is still work to do, not get confused, be very humble and recognise what our strengths are and what our weaknesses are to be better.”
Those were the thoughts of Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, when assessing why his Arsenal side were so heavily beaten by Premier League title rivals Manchester City last time out.
Speaking in his press conference yesterday, Arteta added:
“The reality is as well that for 247 days we have been with them, and tomorrow can be another where we are still there. There are five games to go so there are a lot of things that we have done well for 10 months.
“It is not about the mood, it is about keeping that fire in the belly for tomorrow.”
Arsenal vs Chelsea latest odds
Unsurprisingly Arsenal are the heavy favourites for to win this evening’s match against London rivals Chelsea but they’ve fallen well behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title with Pep Guardiola’s men now overwhelming favourites to clinch the trophy.
Here are the latest odds from BettingSites.co.uk:
Arsenal vs Chelsea match odds
Arsenal: 1/2
Draw: 10/3
Chelsea: 5/1
Premier League title winner
Man City: 1/16
Arsenal: 9/1
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal have won five of the last six meetings between the two sides in all competitions. The exception being a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Emirates Stadium in August 2021.
The Gunners can beat Chelsea in three consecutive league games for the first time since 2003 to 2004.
I love being here – Frank Lampard relishing Chelsea challenge despite struggles
Frank Lampard insists he still loves being at Chelsea and is relishing the challenge of turning the club’s fortunes around.
Lampard has lost all five of his games in charge since returning to the club earlier this month for a second spell as manager, this time as caretaker, after Graham Potter was sacked.
Chelsea were booed off at half-time during last week’s 2-0 home defeat to Brentford, which extended their winless run in all competitions to eight matches, and sit six points adrift of the Premier League’s top 10.
They play at title-chasing London rivals Arsenal on Tuesday and when asked if he still relished coming into work, Lampard said: “Absolutely. My eyes were open when I came into this job.”
I love being here – Frank Lampard relishing Chelsea challenge despite struggles
Chelsea have lost all five matches since Lampard was appointed caretaker manager.
