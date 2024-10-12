Arsenal v Chelsea LIVE: Result and final score from WSL clash at the Emirates

Wieke Kaptein of Chelsea is challenged by Alessia Russo of Arsenal ( Getty Images )

Chelsea continued their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Sonia Bompastor’s side got off to a flying start when Mayra Ramirez struck early with a clever flick over her head to give Chelsea the lead, before Sandy Baltimore added a second.

Caitlin Foord replied for Arsenal before half-time with a stunning solo goal, but it was not enough as Chelsea held on for a fourth successive victory, to pile more pressure on Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall.