Arsenal will be looking to keep their title hopes alive as they host Chelsea.

After leading the way for so long, Mikel Arteta’s side slipped off top spot at the weekend after Manchester City earned three more points against Fulham.

With their title rivals in rampant form, Arteta will know anything other than a run of five wins to end the season will surely end their Premier League hopes.

Their midweek business is an encounter with a Chelsea side in wretched recent form still seeking a first win since Frank Lampard’s return as interim manager.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Chelsea?

Arsenal vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 2 May at the Emirates Stadium in London. It was originally due to be held on Saturday, but was rescheduled due to policing issues.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Arsenal are likely to again be without William Saliba, with the centre half’s ill-timed back injury continuing to cause Mikel Arteta issues defensively. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are also currently absent.

Mason Mount and Reece James have joined Chelsea’s injury list, with the two England internationals ruled out for what remains of the campaign . There is similar concern over Kalidou Koulibaly’s calf injury, too, with the defender battling to play again before season’s end, but Kai Havertz could be fit to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Jesus.

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Fofana, Chilwell; Fernandez, Kante, Gallagher; Felix, Aubameyang, Sterling.

Odds

Arsenal win 13/20

Draw 333/100

Chelsea win 5/1

Prediction

Arsenal get back on track a little with a win over a Chelsea side that has looked lost in recent weeks. Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea