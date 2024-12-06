Didier Drogba claims to have answer to stop Arsenal scoring from set-pieces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba claims he has the answer on how to stop Arsenal scoring from set-pieces – and it’s remarkably simple.

The Gunners have become set-piece specialists over the past couple of years with no team in Europe having scored more than their 22 goals from corners since the start of last season.

Their 2-0 midweek victory over Manchester United that kept them right in the thick of the Premier League title race saw Jurrien Timber and William Saliba both score from corners. That led Arsenal fans to sing “set-piece again, ole, ole, ole.”

The pinpoint deliveries from corner-takers Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka seem to cause even the best defences issues and they have become a real weapon for Mikel Arteta’s side, under the tutelage of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover.

When asked to explain his success delivering corners, Rice explained: “It’s just seeing clips and I know the weight I need to put on the ball and it’s just about repetition. I put a few good balls in [against Man Utd] and could’ve had a couple of assists.

But Drogba, who scored 104 Premier League goals during a career where he was renowned for his physicality and was pretty effective in the air himself, has come up with what he believes is a simple solution to stop the Gunners in their tracks.

Commenting on an Instagram post about Arsenal’s corner routines by the ‘footballmeta’ account, Drogba wrote: “Put someone in front of the corner taker 10m away and tell him to jump so the corner taker won’t be able to deliver a good ball.

“Then you ask your goalkeeper to take all the sloppy balls and ask your defenders to protect him.”

He followed the comment with a shrugging emoji, suggesting he feels that limiting their effectiveness should be no big deal.

Arsenal are currently third in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of leaders Liverpool, alhough Arteta bristled slightly at the suggestion that they are becoming a set-piece team and certainly any comparisons to Tony Pulis’s Stoke side of the lates 2000s and early 2010s would be premature.

“We want to be very dangerous and very effective from every angle and every phase of play,” said Arteta after the win over Manchester United.

“Last year we scored the most goals in the history of this football club, not because of only set-pieces but because of a lot of things that we have. We want to create individual and magic moments, too.”