Arsenal ramp up bid for Crystal Palace star

Arsenal are aiming to swiftly move to secure Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze once the deal for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is complete.

The Independent understands the Swede is currently in London for his medical, allowing Arsenal to turn their attention to other targets.

Mikel Arteta‘s side are Eze's top choice, as has previously been reported by The Independent, and those close to the player are confident a deal will be done in the next few weeks.

Arsenal are hoping to agree a fee that comes to £60m, rather than the reported £68m clause, although on terms that are also amenable to Palace.

Although there has not yet been any formal contact between the two clubs, the suggestions are that both will be flexible, amid good relations between the two boardrooms.

The Independent has previously reported that Arsenal were constructing a deal that they hoped could be split into three instalments of £20m each.

Arsenal's preference would be to sell a player before they move on to the Eze deal, but it is understood the signing is not contingent on that.

There is a possibility Reiss Nelson could be included in any deal.