Man City strike James Trafford deal to add to Newcastle’s frustrating summer

Manchester City will re-sign James Trafford for £27m after the goalkeeper rejected Newcastle to return to his former club.

City, who sold the 22-year-old to Burnley two years ago, activated the matching rights clause they put in that deal when Newcastle agreed a fee with the promoted club.

And Trafford, a long-term target for Eddie Howe, decided against going to St James’ Park in favour of a move to the former Premier League champions.

Trafford will sign a five-year deal, with City possessing the option to extend it for a further season, and personal terms have been agreed.

City expect his arrival to lead to the departure of Stefan Ortega. While the German is not close to a move, City anticipate there will be interest and that Ortega will not want to be the third-choice goalkeeper.

However, City believe Ederson will stay, despite suggestions in Turkey that he has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray.

The Turkish champions have not been in contact with City, while they have remained adamant they want the Brazilian to remain.

Ederson has entered the last year of his contract and is a favourite of manager Pep Guardiola but Trafford’s decision to join City shows he has the self-belief to compete with the 31-year-old to start.

Trafford equalled the record for most clean sheets in an English league season last year, keeping 29 as Burnley only conceded 16 goals on route to winning promotion. He had joined the Clarets for £14m, meaning it only cost City an extra £13m to buy him back.

However, his impending move will represent another blow for Howe in a frustrating summer in the transfer market. Newcastle have already missed out on a host of other targets, including Hugo Ekitike, Bryan Mbeumo, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, while Alexander Isak is interested in exploring other options and leaving St James’ Park.

In contrast, City have already bought midfielders Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders, left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and back-up goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli. Trafford will take their summer signing up to around £140m and their total expenditure in 2025 past £300m.