Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Who will win in the battle of former Arsenal captains as Patrick Vieira takes on Mikel Arteta? Follow all the latest updates from the Emirates

Michael Jones
Monday 18 October 2021 19:47
<p>Benjamin White heads out for his warm-up</p>

Benjamin White heads out for his warm-up

(Getty)

Arsenal are taking on Crystal Palace tonight in the Premier League as they seek to keep up their improving form under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have three wins and a draw from their past four league games and a win here would propel them to ninth in the table, marking a strong recovery after losing their opening three matches in dismal style.

Palace are improving too though under new manager Patrick Vieira, and with only two losses from their opening seven games it seems Palace are a tougher opposition than they might have been in years gone by. The arrivals of midfielder Conor Gallagher and striker Odsonne Edouard this summer have added attacking firepower to Wilfried Zaha’s speed and skill, and a win here would see Palace leapfrog the Gunners into 13th place.

Vieira’s return to the Emirates also sees a match up of former Arsenal captains during the Arsene Wenger years. “What I really wanted was to come back to the Premier League to manage and I’m really lucky to be in a good football club,” Vieira said this week. “There is the foundation to express myself as a manager and I want to grow with the club.” Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium below, live.

The Zaha effect

Crystal Palace have struggled to win games when Wilfried Zaha hasn’t been involved however their last such game ended in a 2-1 victory over Brighton back in February.

Michael Jones18 October 2021 19:47
Arsenal’s home struggles

Mikel Arteta’s side have lost four of their 14 Premier League home fixtures in 2021 - they haven’t fared worse in a calendar year since six defeats in 1997.

But, Arsenal have won their last seven Premier League home matches played on a Monday, scoring 15 goals and conceding just two.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Michael Jones18 October 2021 19:44
Eagles on the road

Crystal Palace have lost just one of their last six games in the Premier League with one win and four draws. Nonetheless, they have won only one of their last nine away league fixtures, losing six and drawing just two.

Michael Jones18 October 2021 19:41
50 up for Tierney

Kieran Tierney is set to make his 50th Premier League appearance for Arsenal this evening becoming the first Scottish player to reach 50 league games for the Gunners since Charlie Nicholas in October 1984.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Michael Jones18 October 2021 19:39
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal are unbeaten in four league games with three wins and one draw, keeping a clean sheet in three of them. It’s a stark contrast to their opening three league fixtures which they easily lost.

The Gunners have scored just five goals in their opening seven league games, their fewest at this stage of a season since 1986-87.

Michael Jones18 October 2021 19:36
Arteta aims to create next generation of model Arsenal players to follow Vieira

Mikel Arteta is aiming to create the next generation of model Arsenal players to follow in the footsteps of Invincibles skipper Patrick Vieira.

Vieira takes his Crystal Palace side to the Emirates Stadium on Monday night looking to get one over the club where he won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups.

The period of success Arsenal had under Arsene Wenger – and with Vieira leading on the pitch – has yet to be repeated at the club.

Michael Jones18 October 2021 19:33
The Palace building blocks

Crystal Palace have won just one game so far this season, a magnificent 3-0 victory over Tottenham back in September. Wilfried Zaha and new signing Odsonne Edouard both found the back of the net in that game with Edouard bagging a brace.

Their only defeats this year have been against top sides Chelsea and Liverpool with the rest ending in draws.

Patrick Vieria has built the foundation for the Eagles having a good season but needs to start turning these draws into wins.

Michael Jones18 October 2021 19:29
Head-to-head - Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal have lost just one of the last eight meetings between the sides with three wins and four draws.

However, they have failed to win on each of the last three occasions they’ve hosted Palace, those games ending in two draws and a defeat for the Gunners.

Crystal Palace have won only four of their 42 league fixtures against Arsenal (13 draws, 25 defeats), all of which have come in the top flight.

Michael Jones18 October 2021 19:24
Vieira on Arsenal return

Patrick Vieira says returning to Arsenal will be ‘emotional’ as he has fond memories of his playing days at the club but also that he has to put aside the emotion and focus on getting the job done for Crystal Palace. He said:

That is the club where I played my best football I would say, so obviously going back there will be emotional, but I will put that on the side because it will be important for us to perform well and to get points.

“It’s about controlling yourself as a manager and controlling the emotion.”

Michael Jones18 October 2021 19:20
Arteta on Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira returns to Arsenal this evening where he spent almost 10 years of his playing career, three of which he captained the Gunners.

He faces another former Arsenal captain in Mikel Arteta who spoke about Vieira’s return saying:

He is an Arsenal legend and I hope he gets the reception he deserves for what he did for the club, not only as a player but also what he transmitted as a person,

"He was a captain of the club in the most successful era in the last many years and it is great to have him back. Recognising him the right manner, I think it’s really important and I’m sure that that will be the case."

Michael Jones18 October 2021 19:17

