Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Who will win in the battle of former Arsenal captains as Patrick Vieira takes on Mikel Arteta? Follow all the latest updates from the Emirates
Arsenal are taking on Crystal Palace tonight in the Premier League as they seek to keep up their improving form under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have three wins and a draw from their past four league games and a win here would propel them to ninth in the table, marking a strong recovery after losing their opening three matches in dismal style.
Palace are improving too though under new manager Patrick Vieira, and with only two losses from their opening seven games it seems Palace are a tougher opposition than they might have been in years gone by. The arrivals of midfielder Conor Gallagher and striker Odsonne Edouard this summer have added attacking firepower to Wilfried Zaha’s speed and skill, and a win here would see Palace leapfrog the Gunners into 13th place.
Vieira’s return to the Emirates also sees a match up of former Arsenal captains during the Arsene Wenger years. “What I really wanted was to come back to the Premier League to manage and I’m really lucky to be in a good football club,” Vieira said this week. “There is the foundation to express myself as a manager and I want to grow with the club.” Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium below, live.
The Zaha effect
Crystal Palace have struggled to win games when Wilfried Zaha hasn’t been involved however their last such game ended in a 2-1 victory over Brighton back in February.
Arsenal’s home struggles
Mikel Arteta’s side have lost four of their 14 Premier League home fixtures in 2021 - they haven’t fared worse in a calendar year since six defeats in 1997.
But, Arsenal have won their last seven Premier League home matches played on a Monday, scoring 15 goals and conceding just two.
Eagles on the road
Crystal Palace have lost just one of their last six games in the Premier League with one win and four draws. Nonetheless, they have won only one of their last nine away league fixtures, losing six and drawing just two.
50 up for Tierney
Kieran Tierney is set to make his 50th Premier League appearance for Arsenal this evening becoming the first Scottish player to reach 50 league games for the Gunners since Charlie Nicholas in October 1984.
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Arsenal are unbeaten in four league games with three wins and one draw, keeping a clean sheet in three of them. It’s a stark contrast to their opening three league fixtures which they easily lost.
The Gunners have scored just five goals in their opening seven league games, their fewest at this stage of a season since 1986-87.
Arteta aims to create next generation of model Arsenal players to follow Vieira
Mikel Arteta is aiming to create the next generation of model Arsenal players to follow in the footsteps of Invincibles skipper Patrick Vieira.
Vieira takes his Crystal Palace side to the Emirates Stadium on Monday night looking to get one over the club where he won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups.
The period of success Arsenal had under Arsene Wenger – and with Vieira leading on the pitch – has yet to be repeated at the club.
The Palace building blocks
Crystal Palace have won just one game so far this season, a magnificent 3-0 victory over Tottenham back in September. Wilfried Zaha and new signing Odsonne Edouard both found the back of the net in that game with Edouard bagging a brace.
Their only defeats this year have been against top sides Chelsea and Liverpool with the rest ending in draws.
Patrick Vieria has built the foundation for the Eagles having a good season but needs to start turning these draws into wins.
Head-to-head - Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Arsenal have lost just one of the last eight meetings between the sides with three wins and four draws.
However, they have failed to win on each of the last three occasions they’ve hosted Palace, those games ending in two draws and a defeat for the Gunners.
Crystal Palace have won only four of their 42 league fixtures against Arsenal (13 draws, 25 defeats), all of which have come in the top flight.
Vieira on Arsenal return
Patrick Vieira says returning to Arsenal will be ‘emotional’ as he has fond memories of his playing days at the club but also that he has to put aside the emotion and focus on getting the job done for Crystal Palace. He said:
Arteta on Vieira
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira returns to Arsenal this evening where he spent almost 10 years of his playing career, three of which he captained the Gunners.
He faces another former Arsenal captain in Mikel Arteta who spoke about Vieira’s return saying:
