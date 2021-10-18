Benjamin White heads out for his warm-up (Getty)

Arsenal are taking on Crystal Palace tonight in the Premier League as they seek to keep up their improving form under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have three wins and a draw from their past four league games and a win here would propel them to ninth in the table, marking a strong recovery after losing their opening three matches in dismal style.

Palace are improving too though under new manager Patrick Vieira, and with only two losses from their opening seven games it seems Palace are a tougher opposition than they might have been in years gone by. The arrivals of midfielder Conor Gallagher and striker Odsonne Edouard this summer have added attacking firepower to Wilfried Zaha’s speed and skill, and a win here would see Palace leapfrog the Gunners into 13th place.

Vieira’s return to the Emirates also sees a match up of former Arsenal captains during the Arsene Wenger years. “What I really wanted was to come back to the Premier League to manage and I’m really lucky to be in a good football club,” Vieira said this week. “There is the foundation to express myself as a manager and I want to grow with the club.” Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium below, live.