Arsenal welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates this evening in the final game of this round of Premier League fixtures.

Before this month’s international break, Palace played out a 2-2 draw against Leicester, coming from two goals down to share the points at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, Arsenal were involved in a goalless stalemate with Brighton, as Mikel Arteta’s side stuttered following an upturn in form.

As such, the Gunners entered this gameweek 11th in the table, with Palace 14th under former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League. The broadcaster will also stream the action on its website and SkyGo app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is still sidelined with a knee injury, while forward Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt for the Gunners.

Palace are still without Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson, both of whom may miss the remainder of the season.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Smith Rowe, Partey, Odegaard; Saka, Aubameyang, Pepe.

Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.

Odds

Arsenal: 13/19

Draw: 3/1

Palace: 5/1

Prediction

Arsenal to find a way past a valiant Palace. Arsenal 1-0 Palace.