Arsenal submit British-record bid for Declan Rice

Arsenal have submitted a British transfer record bid of over £100m for the West Ham captain Declan Rice, according to reports.

The Gunners have increased their offer for the England international after Manchester City entered the race for the midfielder.

Arsenal’s opening bid for Rice was a £75m payment with £15m in potential add-ons, but West Ham were insistent that their captain would not leave for less than £100m.

Manchester City’s offer was closer to West Ham’s valuation but Pep Guardiola’s treble-winners also saw their approach rebuffed by the London club.

According to the Athletic, Mikel Arteta’s side have now increased their package to £100m with a further £5m in add-ons, an offer which is set to test West Ham’s resolve and could bring Manchester City back to the table.

Arsenal have made Rice their top transfer target this summer with manager Arteta holding long-standing interest in the 24-year-old.

The Independent understands that Rice would prefer to stay in London and join Arsenal, but he is also open to a move to Manchester and the chance to play under Guardiola.

The Premier League champions have lost captain Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona on a free transfer and remain interested in Rice, despite Mateo Kovacic signing from Chelsea in a deal that could reach £30m.

West Ham have insisted on a package worth at least £100 million for Rice, which would break the record for an English player, held by Jack Grealish after joining City from Aston Villa in 2021.