Arsenal will face Portuguese club Sporting CP in the Europa League last 16.

Mikel Arteta’s men are hoping to complete a domestic and European trophy double this season, as they fight for the Premier League title as well as continue their adventure on the continent.

The Gunners topped Group A with five wins from six to move straight into the last 16 of the Europa League, seeded for Friday’s draw.

They also sit top of the Premier League by two points, with a game in hand on reigning champions Manchester City, despite losing to their rivals recently.

Sporting are currently off the pace in the Portuguese Primeira after a poor run through autumn, sitting fourth in the table and 15 points off leaders Benfica.

They started the season in the Champions League, but finished third in their group behind Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt, before beating Danish side FC Midtjylland over two legs in the Europa League play-off. Recently, they suffered defeat on home soil to rivals Porto in their domestic league.

Even so, this will mark up a step in opponents for Arsenal on the European stage this term and Arteta will doubtless remind his players of disappointing exits to Villarreal and Olympiacos in recent seasons, as they bid to go the distance this time around.

Full Europa League draw

Union Berling vs Union SG

Sevilla vs Fenerbahce

Juventus vs Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs Real Betis

AS Roma vs Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord