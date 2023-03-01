Arsenal vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Leandro Trossard starts
Arsenal are looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with Everton hoping to escape the relegation zone as the two side clash in London tonight
“We have to earn the right to win,” says Mikel Arteta
Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium tonight in a rearranged Premier League fixture after this initial encounter was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. Finding time to squeeze in this clash was a scheduling issue but early FA Cup exits for both teams opened up a window in the calender for the meeting to take place simultaneously with tonight’s FA Cup fifth round ties.
The Gunners come into the game two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table and will hope to extend that gap to five by winning this game in hand. Mikel Arteta’s men stumbled through early February in a run of fixtures which saw them pick up just one point from three league matches but back-to-back victories, against Aston Villa and Leicester, has reignited confidence in the team and they’ll be looking to punish a struggling Everton side at the Emirates tonight.
Everton’s focus is fully on escaping the relegation zone. Sean Dyche’s first game in charge saw the Toffees defeat Arsenal 1-0 back in February and a repeat result tonight would be enough to jump Everton up to 15th in the table.
Follow all the action as Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium:
Sean Dyche working to change Everton’s mentality heading into away matches
Sean Dyche is working to change Everton’s mentality going into away games with the aim of improving a dismal record on the road so far this season.
Everton head to Arsenal on Wednesday night as clear second favourites against the Premier League leaders, having not won an away league match since beating Southampton 2-1 on October 1.
The Emirates is perhaps not the most likely place to end that run, but with a trip to Nottingham Forest to follow on Sunday, Dyche knows the importance of changing Everton’s fortunes away from Goodison Park.
Arteta on Arsenal’s best XI
Mikel Arteta says he doesn’t know whether Arsenal have a best XI and that the team is constantly changing and evolving as players get injured or come into great from.
“We assess that situation every single day.” said the Gunners’ boss, “The fact [is] we have options now - we have players coming back from injury giving us alternatives, which is going to be crucial.
“Players can’t maintain the same level for 10 months - it’s just impossible. We need to change and we have to generate alternatives and be more unpredictable for opponents sometimes as well. We have those options now.”
Arsenal vs Everton team changes
Mikel Arteta names the same Arsenal starting XI that defeated Leicester City 1-0 last time out. Leandro Trossard keeps his place in the top line with Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey settling for spots on the bench.
Sean Dyche meanwhile switched out Conor Coady for Michael Keane in the only change to the Everton starting XI. Coady starts on the bench.
Arsenal vs Everton line-ups
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iwobi, Doucoure, Onana, McNeil, Maupay
Dyche on scoring more goals
Everton boss, Sean Dyche, hopes to improve his team’s goal scoring stats and he attempts to keep the Toffees in the Premier League this season.
The manager explained that he has been impressed with the team’s performances since taking over but that they need to score more in order to win games.
“It’s simple when we talk about [finding more goals] but it’s not easy to deliver,” said Dyche. “The mentality of the players has been good. We’ve got to ask questions, create different ways of affecting games and that’s what we’re looking to do but, while we’re doing that, not lose sight of the fact that the defensive shape has to still be good.
“The Premier League is unforgiving at both ends of the pitch and we’ve shown good signs of the side being tighter and more structured in its defending.
“Now it’s [about] how you can open the door when you’re attacking and, certainly, I think if you take the goals out of the game on Saturday and looking at winning two of the past three coming into it, I think we maybe even delivered a more powerful performance.
“That’s how the big, clinical moments count. That’s how important they are to change a performance and people’s view of it, because Saturday was a good performance all-round but we didn’t score the goals and we let two soft ones in. We’ve got to change that, obviously.”
Arteta on Everton
Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, was asked whether he wanted to get some revenge on Everton after the Merseryside clubs defeated the Gunners at Goodison Park last month.
“It’s a case of doing things better than we did when we played them a few weeks ago and earning the right to win the game.” he replied during his pre-match media duties, “Hopefully tomorrow we will play much better than we did that day.
“It’s like with any opponent. We showed them what they do, what they are about, what we expect to do to try to beat them and nothing different.
“We have to improve.”
Should Arsenal vs Everton be on TV tonight? Premier League broadcast rules explained
It is an odd quirk of the Premier League’s TV rights that tonight’s important game between leaders Arsenal and relegation-threatened Everton will not be shown live in the UK, but will be broadcast in Denmark, the Dominican Republic and Djibouti.
Pick any country or territory in the world: the Premier League lists 39 separate international TV deals on its website which cover almost every part of the globe.
But fans at home have long faced limits. Currently only 200 of the Premier League’s 380 games per season are allowed to be shown live in the UK: Sky Sports owns the rights to 128 of those, BT Sport shows 52, and Amazon broadcasts the other 20. The rest are mostly hidden behind the Saturday ‘blackout’ – a law which dates back to the 1960s preventing football from being shown on UK TV between 2:45pm and 5:15pm, in an effort to protect the attendances of lower league clubs.
Arsenal vs Everton
Arsenal can become the first team in English league history to win 100 games against a specific opponent – they currently have 99 wins in 202 league meetings with Everton.
Will Mikel Arteta’s men ton up tonight?
Arsenal vs Everton
Arsenal’s 5-1 win in this fixture last season was the fifth time they have scored five or more times against the Toffees in the Premier League.
No side has netted five times against another more often in the competition.
Arsenal vs Everton
Everton’s 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium on 23rd April 2021 is their only victory in their last 26 top-flight matches away to Arsenal.
They’ve drawn four and lost 21 such fixtures.
