Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium tonight in a rearranged Premier League fixture after this initial encounter was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. Finding time to squeeze in this clash was a scheduling issue but early FA Cup exits for both teams opened up a window in the calender for the meeting to take place simultaneously with tonight’s FA Cup fifth round ties.

The Gunners come into the game two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table and will hope to extend that gap to five by winning this game in hand. Mikel Arteta’s men stumbled through early February in a run of fixtures which saw them pick up just one point from three league matches but back-to-back victories, against Aston Villa and Leicester, has reignited confidence in the team and they’ll be looking to punish a struggling Everton side at the Emirates tonight.

Everton’s focus is fully on escaping the relegation zone. Sean Dyche’s first game in charge saw the Toffees defeat Arsenal 1-0 back in February and a repeat result tonight would be enough to jump Everton up to 15th in the table.

