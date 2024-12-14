Arsenal let crucial opportunity slip against Everton as familiar failings reappear

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal’s challenge for the Premier League title suffered another dent after they were held to a goalless draw by Everton at the Emirates.

Six days after they failed to win at Fulham, Arsenal could again manage just one point as they failed to capitalise on 10-man Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against the Cottagers at Anfield.

Arsenal have now gone three consecutive league matches without scoring from open play, and they remain six points adrift of the Reds having played one match more.

They are also a point behind Chelsea who host Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The full-time whistle was greeted by a smattering of boos from a frustrated Emirates crowd.

The best chance of an underwhelming opening period – and ultimately the match – fell to Martin Odegaard on the half-hour mark. The move started with an exquisite ball from the outside of Kai Havertz’s left boot which sent Bukayo Saka on his way.

open image in gallery Mikel Arteta saw his side draw again ( PA Wire )

The in-form England man ghosted past Jarrad Branthwaite before pulling the ball back to Odegaard. In space, in the centre of the area, Odegaard unleashed a left-footed strike on the Everton goal. But Jordan Pickford was on hand to produce a fine save to deny the Arsenal skipper. Pickford was called upon two minutes before the interval when he blocked Gabriel Martinelli’s effort.

Everton had been largely happy to contain their opponents – with Arsenal boasting 75 per cent possession in the first 45 minutes – although Abdoulaye Doucoure might have done better in the sixth minute.

Doucoure took too long to take aim at David Raya’s goal, and a diving Gabriel – back from injury after missing the past two matches – diverted the ball for a corner.

Goalless at the interval, and Mikel Arteta would not have been blamed for using highlighting Liverpool’s plight at Anfield as motivation for his players.

Indeed, the Spaniard will have demanded a strong start to the second half, and less than a minute had passed when Pickford pushed Saka’s volley away for a corner. Mikel Merino’s header from the ensuing set-piece was then straight at the Everton stopper.

But the hour arrived and Arsenal desperately needed a spark. Arteta turned to Ethan Nwaneri, the 17-year-old hot prospect, with captain Odegaard making way.

open image in gallery Martin Odegaard was substituted as Mikel Arteta sought a spark ( PA )

However, Nwaneri’s introduction failed to have the desired impact. As the half continued, Arsenal were failing to trouble an Everton backline that had kept three clean sheets in their past four league outings.

The home supporters were growing increasingly agitated and Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard were both introduced in a bid to find the breakthrough.

It was one-way traffic but Arsenal’s lack of quality when it mattered was alarming. Trossard’s deep cross found Havertz at the far stick but Saka appeared to get in his team-mate’s way and Pickford was not required.

In the 90th minute Thomas Partey wanted a penalty after he fell following a challenge from Vitalii Mykolenko but referee Craig Pawson waved away his appeals. A VAR check followed but it did not come to Arsenal’s rescue on a desperately disappointing afternoon for the Gunners.

PA