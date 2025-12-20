Arsenal win at Everton to make sure of Christmas number one spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Long-time Premier League leaders Arsenal passed the first real test of their title credentials after briefly being overtaken by Manchester City but they were indebted to a moment of madness from Everton’s Jake O’Brien.

Vitkor Gyokeres’ first-half penalty – his first goal in six games – was enough to restore the Gunners’ two-point cushion but in truth they had to do little else for the 1-0 victory.

Everton manager David Moyes would no doubt argue VAR got it wrong in ruling William Saliba’s kick on Thierno Barry did not constitute a foul and therefore their own spot-kick for a potential equaliser but they did not otherwise trouble the visitors.

Instead they shot themselves in the foot in the 27th minute when O’Brien, having seconds earlier escaped conceding a penalty, inexplicably batted away a corner with both arms stretched high above his head.

That was all Arsenal, who had won their last 18 matches when going ahead this season, needed to reclaim the Christmas number one spot for the third time in four years.

And while this was just their fourth victory in 28 trips to Merseyside the real test of their credentials will start next weekend as they have yet to convert that advantage into a first championship win since 2004.

Everton failed to raise themselves for the biggest game of Hill Dickinson Stadium’s short existence with the pre-match light display, fireworks and tifo hoisted up the South Stand providing more of a show than Moyes’ depleted team managed.

Missing Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye, at the Africa Cup of Nations, the greater loss was that of the injured Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, their best player of the last two months.

At full strength they may have posed a problem for their former player turned manager Mikel Arteta but with Tim Iroegbunam and James Garner man-marking Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard and Jack Grealish a peripheral figure there was not much threat.

With Arsenal’s left-back Riccardo Calafiori frequently stepping into midfield Everton were often overwhelmed but, as has often been the case, it needed a set-piece and a two generous helping hands to make the breakthrough.

O’Brien survived a claim by Gyokeres for a penalty as they competed virtually under the crossbar to get to Jurien Timber’s deflected cross.

But the defender, under pressure from Calafiori, was definitely culpable from the ensuring corner with a handball so blatant it was surprising referee Sam Barrott required VAR intervention.

Arsenal captain Odegaard handed the ball to Gyokeres rather than Bukayo Saka and he blasted straight down the middle to extend his 100 per cent record with league penalties to 19 since first joining Sporting Lisbon in 2023.

Having taken the lead Arsenal, who have a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, were not required to extend themselves further against opponents lacking a goal threat and their penalty was one of only two shots they had on target.

Leandro Trossard and Martin Zubimendi both hit the same post in the second half – after Saliba kicking Barry’s foot attempting to hack clear was deemed not to be an offence – but no further intervention was required.