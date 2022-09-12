Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Arsenal vs PSV: Europa League game cancelled due to insufficient police resources following Queen’s passing

‘Severe limitations on police resources’ due to preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has caused Thursday’s game to be postponed

Luke Baker
Monday 12 September 2022 13:52
Comments
<p>Arsenal’s first Europa League game of the campaign against FC Zurich was interrupted by the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing </p>

Arsenal’s first Europa League game of the campaign against FC Zurich was interrupted by the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Europa League contest against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday has been cancelled due to “severe limitations on police resources” thanks to preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The match at the Emirates Stadium in north London was set to be played on Thursday evening but with the Queen’s funeral due to take place on Monday, September 19, UEFA confirmed that police resources would not stretch to covering the match.

A UEFA statement read: “UEFA today announced that the UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, originally to be played on Thursday 15 September, has been postponed with a new date to be communicated in due course.

“This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The news had initially been published by PSV in a statement on their website before being confirmed by UEFA a few minutes later.

Recommended

The Dutch club’s statement also confirmed that no future date had yet been agreed for the match to be rescheduled, stating: “It is not yet known when the Europa League match will be made up. More information about this will follow.”

Arsenal also confirmed the news on their club website, saying: “Our UEFA Europa League home fixture against PSV Eindhoven, scheduled for Thursday 15 September, has been postponed.

“The postponement follows liaison between UEFA, the Metropolitan Police and ourselves, after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We are working with the authorities to reschedule the match and any tickets and/or hospitality packages purchased for this fixture will be valid for the rescheduled date. Further updates, including information about forthcoming matches, will be shared on arsenal.com.”

With the mid-season Qatar World Cup taking place in November and December, the fixture list this season is already hugely condensed and Arsenal do not have a midweek slot free until January 2023.

However, the Europa League group stage is scheduled to be completed ahead of the World Cup, with the final round of pool fixtures scheduled for November 3.

Recommended

The Gunners’ first Europa League game of the season came on the day of the Queen’s death, as the announcement was made during their clash with FC Zurich.

A minute’s silence was held at half-time and the players wore black armbands in the second half of a contest that the English side won thanks to goals by Marquinhos and Eddie Nketiah.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in