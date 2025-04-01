Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Bukayo Saka set to return
The Gunners hope to keep the pressure on Liverpool despite being 12 points behind the league leaders
Arsenal take on Fulham this evening when the Premier League resumes following the international break.
A pause in proceedings has allowed the teams to regroup and assess what they need to do to end the season on a high with Arsenal fighting for the Premier League and Champions League titles. The Gunners are 12 points back in the top-flight and will need Liverpool to slip up if they have any chance of winning the trophy in May.
Mikel Arteta’s side will also need a clean sweep of victories to keep the pressure on Arne Slot’s Reds which starts when they host a Fulham team recently knocked out of the FA Cup.
Marco Silva’s men were beaten 3-0 at the weekend by Crystal Palace in a uncharacteristically weak performance. The Cottagers have performed well against teams above them in the table and they have the chance to close the gap to the top four should they beat Arsenal.
Follow all the updates from the Emirates Stadium with our live blog below:
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Martinelli, Merino, Trossard
Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Anderson, Bassey, Robinson; Pereira, Berge; Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Willian; Jimenez
Team news
Fulham’s Emile Smith Rowe could make his first return to the Emirates after leaving permanently last summer, but Harry Wilson and Kenny Tete remain on the sidelines.
Bukayo Saka will return to the Arsenal squad for the first time this year having been out of action since December. He tore a hamstring during the 5-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park but is ‘ready to go’ according to manager Mikel Arteta.
Jurrien Timber has recovered from illness and Raheem Sterling is available again after being ineligible against Chelsea last time out. The Gunners will be without Riccardo Calafiori for after he suffered a knee injury on international duty.
Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE
Arsenal host Fulham in the Premier League tonight with the aim of keeping the title race alive for as long as possible.
Mikel Arteta’s men are 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool but with only nine matches remaining in the season they face overwhelming odds of pipping them to the trophy. The Gunners will instead want to keep a firm grip on second place and secure a spot in the Champions League next year.
They will be boosted by the return of Bukayo Saka after a lengthy spell recovering from a hamstring injury with Arteta claiming the winger is ‘ready to go’.
For Fulham, they will hope to shake off their FA Cup quarter-final loss to Crystal Palace. Marco Silva’s side went down 3-0 at the weekend but have an outside chance of reaching the top four with only a four-point gap separating them and Chelsea.
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham at the Emirates.
The Gunners are still trying to apply pressure on Liverpool at the top of the league, even if it looks nearly impossible that the Reds will drop enough points to allow them back into contention.
And tonight Mikel Arteta’s side face a Fulham team that are still hunting European football in some form next season.
We’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates here.
