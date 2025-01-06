Arsenal suffer another injury blow with young star set for spell on sidelines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal have been dealt another injury blow with young star Ethan Nwaneri facing a spell on the sidelines.

The 17-year-old has impressed of late having been handed an opportunity in the starting side after Bukayo Saka’s hamstring issue.

But the teenager sustained a muscular problem in the weekend draw at Brighton and now faces time out.

Nwaneri’s absence further compounds Mikel Arteta’s issues in the forward line, with Raheem Sterling also currently recovering from injury and Kai Havertz missing the last two games due to illness.

“Unfortunately he has picked up an injury and is going to be out for a few weeks,” Arteta confirmed of Nwaneri after the winger was forced off at half time at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. “It’s a muscular injury.

“Obviously he has earned the right to step up and play for us. And now he has started some big games as well and impacted those games, in different positions as well.

“So yeah, I am gutted for him because that is going to stop a little bit. But it is another step in that development phase that he is in. I have been really happy with the way he has been going.”

Arteta is hopeful that Havertz may be able to return to bolster his options for the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle.

Arsenal host Eddie Howe’s side at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday as the two clubs battle for a place at Wembley.

News of Nwaneri’s injury could prompt greater urgency in the transfer market, with Arsenal linked with an array of potential forward options as they seek reinforcements.

Saka has been ruled out for a couple of months at least and Arteta revealed ahead of the Brighton game that he was meeting delay with the club’s hierarchy to discuss potential deals.

“If we panic it means we are not prepared, and a big thing is preparation,” Arteta said, insisting that any possible signings would be well thought out. “When you are well prepared, your decision will be better, very well processed.

“Then we will decide if we want to sign a player, is he performing: yes or no? That can be a good decision or a bad decision after that.

“The preparation is done, for sure. We are ready if we have to do something, but we know as well we have an excellent squad. With players available, we can compete with any team.”