How Arsenal could line up v Everton with seven injury concerns including Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal continue to linger in the Premier League title race thanks to victory over Fulham midweek as they attempt an unlikely comeback against leaders Liverpool.

But despite the positive result and return of Bukayo Saka, injuries have hit the Gunners once more, this time with star defender Gabriel Magalhaes going down with an issue described as “not good” by Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard now faces an injury crisis, especially at the back with issues around the availability of Ben White and Jurrien Timber too.

Next week’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid will be at the back of Arteta’s mind during preparation for this weekend’s trip to face Everton.

Here is the latest injury updates for Arsenal’s doubts and how they could line up at Goodison Park.

Gabriel Magalhaes

The Brazilian went down in the first half of Tuesday’s Premier League match against Fulham and will now have scans to determine the severity of the issue, feared to be a hamstring injury.

“Gabi felt something in his hamstring, we don’t know how big that is,” Arteta said.

Potential return date: Unknown

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Riccardo Calafiori

The Italian sustained a serious knee injury during the international break, slipping and then twisting violently during the first leg of the Nations League quarter-final tie against Germany in Milan.

The defender is facing “weeks” out according to Arteta as he attends to the problematic left knee: "Riccardo [Calafiori] unfortunately picked up a knee injury with the national team. It could have been much worse. Hopefully it’s only a matter of weeks."

Potential return date: May 2025

Jurrien Timber

The Dutch defender recovered from illness after dropping out of international duty with Netherlands, but went down after a clash of knees in the Fulham match.

The issue persisted despite continuing with further treatment from the physio in the second half before being forced off.

“We don’t know how they are going to be. We will be assessing them tomorrow and understand better how we are with those two,” Arteta said. ““If there are two players in this team who never want to come off, it’s those two probably ... [Timber] was already was struggling very early in the game. He managed to continue and at some point he couldn’t. That’s the downside. Jurrien was a knee [injury].”

Potential return date: Unknown

open image in gallery ( AP )

Ben White

White suffered a knee injury during training on Monday, adding to Arteta’s woes for the run-in: “He had a little niggle two days ago. Yesterday we tried, he wasn’t feeling right, so we decided not to put him in the squad today. It was something on his knee.”

The severity of the issue remains unclear, meaning White could emerge as an emergency option for Everton and Real Madrid with other options more than likely sidelined.

Potential return date: Unknown

Kai Havertz

The German forward is out for the remainder of the season after surgery to fix a severe hamstring injury suffered in a training session during the warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

Potential return date: Start of 2025/26 season.

Gabriel Jesus

The Brazilian was ruled out for the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the FA Cup third round defeat against Manchester United. Jesus is a doubt for the start of next season

Potential return date: September 2025

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Tomiyasu has endured a tough season with a series of injury problems, with knee surgery in February the latest setback ruling him out for the season.

Potential return date: November or December 2025

Potential XI v Everton

Potential Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, Saliba, Kiwior; Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Nwaneri, Merino, Martinelli

Should White or Timber be able to pass a fitness test, that could enable Partey to remain in midfield, with Jorginho dropping out, though Arteta could consider rotating and resting a number of key players for Real Madrid. Saka starting appears to be too much of a risk, especially with the prospect of starting in the Champions League should he bank even more time at Goodison.