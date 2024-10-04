Arsenal injury news: Jurrien Timber, Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko latest updates

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Arsenal‘s strong start to the season continues as confidence grows that this may be the year that the club ends the long wait for a Premier League title.

A relatively comfortable victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League was evidence of the side’s development over the last couple of seasons with a squad capable of fighting on all fronts.

While Mikel Merino was finally able to make his debut against PSG, Mikel Arteta is still dealing with a number of injuries within his first-team group and will have to manage his remaining options carefully amid a busy calendar.

Martin Odegaard

The midfielder suffered an injury on international duty with Norway and has now missed several Premier League games. A return will not come before October’s international break, with Arteta unable to give anything other than a gloomy update on captain Odegaard’s condition.

“Martin is very difficult. I expected him to still have a boot on and other things - he’s working hard, feeling good and pushing. It’s difficult to give a timeline.”

Possible return: Unknown

open image in gallery Martin Odegaard, pictured here last year playing for Norway against Spain, limped off against Austria ( Getty Images )

Jurrien Timber

Timber himself sounded the alarm ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League encounter with PSG about the hectic schedule with which top players are having to contend, echoing a prevailing conversation across the start of the continental campaign. It would have been a concern, then, for Arteta to have to take the versatile Dutch defender off at half time in the win.

His manager moved to allay fears post-match, though, insisting the substitution was precautionary as he manages Timber’s minutes after a long injury lay-off last season. Arteta said, though, that he would be checked on Friday afternoon ahead of the Southampton game on Friday. “There’s a decision to make this afternoon, whether to involve them or not,” he said.

“They are close,” Arteta added, also referring to Ben White.

Possible return: 5 October

open image in gallery Jurrien Timber has returned to playing after a serious knee injury ( PA Wire )

Ben White

White has missed Arsenal’s last three games with a reported groin issue. Arteta suggested ahead of the PSG fixture that the defender had an outside chance of featuring but he was again absent from the matchday squad. Arteta said he would also be checked on Friday afternoon ahead of the Southampton game.

Possible return: 5 October

open image in gallery Ben White reportedly has a groin issue ( REUTERS )

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Mikel Arteta gave an encouraging update on Zinchenko and said the Ukrainian could return after the international break after missing the start of the season due to a calf injury.

“Oleksandr [Zinchenko] will probably be back after the international break, if everything goes well. He’s progressing really well,” Arteta said.

Possible return: After international break

open image in gallery Zinchenko, left, has not featured this season ( Getty Images )

Takehiro Tomiyasu

The Japanese full-back has not featured yet this season due to a knee injury, but Mikel Arteta said he is “close” to a return.

“It’s good news,” Arteta said recently on Tomiyasu’s progress. Saturday might come too soon but he could be back later this month.

Possible return: After international break

open image in gallery Takehiro Tomiyasu is yet to play this term ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

Kieran Tierney

Tierney was named in Arsenal’s Champions League squad, suggesting he could be back to fitness in the not distant future, having struggled with a hamstring injury picked up playing for Scotland at Euro 2024.

Arteta said: “He needs to focus on recovering in the best possible way, it’s been a tough time for him again with the last injury. We have to try to support him and make sure he gets back fit.”

Possible return: November.