Arsenal vs Juventus LIVE: Women’s Champions League latest team news and build-up from Emirates Stadium
The Gunners will move one step closer to the knockout rounds should they win tonight
Arsenal host Juventus in the Women’s Champions League this evening hoping to move one step closer to securing a spot in the knockout rounds.
It is the fourth fixture of the group stages and Renée Slegers’s side sit second in Group C with six points. Those points come courtesy of big wins over Valarenga (4-1) and Juventus (4-0) meaning they would be all but guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds.
The Gunners also head into this game on the back of a superb north London derby win over Spurs in the WSL and Slegers will hope to keep that momentum going as she eyes silverware at the backend of the season.
There is some jeopardy for Arsenal however. Juventus are currently on three points and would join the Gunners on six should they triumph at the Emirates Stadium meaning Arsenal need to be defensively solid to avoid an upset.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Arsenal vs Juventus prediction
Arsenal ran out 4-0 winners in the reverse fixture and it should be equally as straightforward this time, as the Gunners continue their mini-resurgence under Renée Slegers.
Arsenal 4-0 Juventus.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Walti, Little; Foord, Maanum, Caldentey; Russo.
Juventus XI: Peyraud Magnin; Lenzini, Calligaris, Cascarino; Bergamaschi, Caruso, Schatzer, Boattin; Cantore, Vangsgaard, Beccari.
What is the early Arsenal team news?
Renée Slegers has not confirmed any new injury worries for Arsenal after their win over Spurs, so the Gunners could go with a full-strength side in midweek, as they did when they won 4-0 in Italy.
Slegers singled out Alessia Russo, Mariona Caldentey, Kim Little and Leah Williamson for praise after the Spurs match, with all four in line to start in a game that is a must-win if the Gunners are to prevent Juventus leapfrogging them in the group.
Katie McCabe and Emily Fox will likely keep their places at full-back, with Kim Little and Lia Wälti anchoring the midfield.
In the forward positions, Caldentey may keep her place on the left after impressing at the weekend, while Caitlin Foord started on the right last week, and Frida Maanum played behind Russo.
Nevertheless, Beth Mead was preferred on the right against Juventus last time out, with Stina Blackstenius another option in attack.
Where can I watch the match?
The match will be broadcast live in the UK on DAZN, and subscribers can also stream the action online via the DAZN website.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is Arsenal vs Juventus?
The match takes place on Thursday 21 November with kick-off set for 8pm GMT at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal vs Juventus
Arsenal host Juventus at the Emirates on Thursday evening in the fourth round of fixtures in the Women’s Champions League.
Renée Slegers’s side sit second in Group C with six points, though their previous victories against Valarenga and Juventus have put them in a good position to qualify if they can get another win tonight.
The Gunners enter the match off the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Spurs in the north London derby, though they’re six points adrift in the WSL, so the Champions League may already provide a more realistic chance of silverware.
The hosts won the reverse fixture 4-0 in Italy, though they’ll expect a tougher test as the Italian champions come to London looking to go level on points with the Gunners.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Women’s Champions League action as Arsenal take on Juventus at the Emirates stadium.
The Gunners have won two of their three matches in the group stages so far and will move one step closer to securing qualification should they triumph tonight.
We’ll have all the latest team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
