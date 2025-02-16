Kai Havertz opens up on ‘tough few days’ after sharing injury update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz shared an update from hospital after undergoing a “successful” operation on his hamstring injury.

The German is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering the injury during Arsenal’s mid-season training camp in Dubai.

The 25-year-old said he is now recovering after a “tough few days” physically and mentally, with Havertz unable to help the Gunners in their title bid.

He was able to celebrate, though, as his replacement in the forward line, Mikel Merino, came off the bench to score two goals in Saturday’s win over Leicester.

“The last few days have been tough to process both physically and mentally but yesterday was a good day,” Havertz posted. “A successful op and a win.

“Thanks for all the messages of support over the last few days, it’s really helped. I’m now focused on my journey to full fitness and giving all the support I can give to the team in the background.”

Merino’s role as a makeshift striker only came as Havertz joined Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli on the sidelines, but the Spaniard stepped up.

Mikel Arteta’s decision to replace Raheem Sterling with Merino in the 69th minute paid off as Arsenal closed the gap to Liverpool with a vital win at the King Power.

“It was crazy for me to come on the pitch in that position,” Merino said. “It was a really, really difficult game against a good side and the pressure was on us.

“But this game is about small details sometimes, about who’s more precise in the last metres.

( REUTERS )

“We were clinical in those last 20 minutes with me trying to make an impact in the box and with my team-mates just putting in some amazing balls.

“We won the game and I’m really, really, really happy.”