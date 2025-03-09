Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal have been warned to look at the teams behind them in the race for top four, with the title seemingly out of reach for the Gunners this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side dominated Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Manchester United but could only earn a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford as they fell 15 points behind Liverpool in the title race.

After the match, Sky Sports pundits declared that the title race was effectively over, with Paul Merson saying that the Gunners should be concerned about the teams behind them in the table.

“Fifth are nearer to Arsenal than Arsenal are to first. I’d be saying they have to concentrate and make sure they get in the top four!” said Merson. “They are so far away. Liverpool would need to lose half their football matches and they have lost one all season. It is not going to happen. It is over.”

Speaking on Arsenal’s attacking woes, Merson explained that “it is a worry now until the end of the season”.

“I look at the games and they need to score goals but there are no goals in them. Man City have some nice fixtures coming up, they are in fifth at the moment and could catch Arsenal.”

Roy Keane was critical of the Gunners’ “lack of swagger” and mindset, during the game, saying that they should “forget about Liverpool, [and] worry about the teams behind them”.

open image in gallery Declan Rice’s equaliser could not stop Arsenal’s title hopes taking a potentially fatal blow (Dave Thompson/AP) ( AP )

“The players speak after the game and say they didn't have any cutting edge, you've got to have it. It’s very important. If you’ve not got that, then forget about closing any gap on Liverpool, you should be more worried about the teams coming up behind you,” added Keane.

Merson, who played for Arsenal between 1985 and 1997, added that he doesn’t think Arsenal’s performance level has “been as great this season”.

“They have no cutting edge. They’ve fallen off a bit in my opinion,” said Merson. “Trossard was bought as an understudy to Saka and Martinelli. Does that front three get in Fulham’s team? No. Where are Fulham?” added the 56-year-old.

The Gunners’ next match is the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against PSV, where they lead 7-1 on aggregate. They are in line to face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.

In the Premier League, they face Chelsea next on Sunday 16 March at the Emirates.