Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-up as rivals clash at Old Trafford
The Gunners must win at Old Trafford to keep their title hopes alive
Manchester United host Arsenal in today’s headline Premier League game as the two old rivals clash at Old Trafford with their own reasons behind needing to win.
Ruben Amorim’s side are in a terrible run of form that derailed their season before it even got going. In the league they are in the bottom half of the table and have the slimmest of chances of finishing in a European spot. To do so they would probably need a perfect run of wins from now to the end of the season which seems highly unlikely.
Added to their struggles is a growing injury list which includes the likes of Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo who could all boost the squad were they fit.
Arsenal, meanwhile, are hoping to keep challenging for the league title. They are 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool, with two games in hand, and know they cannot afford to drop any more if they hope to pull off a shock triumph.
Follow all the action from Old Trafford with our live blog below:
The key lesson Ruben Amorim can learn from Mikel Arteta to revive Manchester United
If Arsenal are a reminder of a rare highlight in Ruben Amorim’s troubled time in charge of Manchester United, they also represent a role model. A giant club headed for a historic low, looking for a new identity after the departure of their greatest manager, turned to an inexperienced figure from the Iberian peninsula, a former midfielder fast-tracked to a prominent position as a coach.
Amorim could be forgiven for looking at Mikel Arteta and seeing similarities; perhaps a blueprint, too, even if United are coming up with ever more plans to win the Premier League – while being ever further away from actually doing it – while Arsenal are on course for a bittersweet hat-trick, a trio of runners-up finishes. As frustrating as that could be, it nevertheless looks like progress from United’s vantage point of 14th.
The key lesson Ruben Amorim can learn from Mikel Arteta to revive Manchester United
Ruben Amorim admits he won’t be given as much time to succeed as Mikel Arteta
Ruben Amorim believes he will not get as much time as Mikel Arteta did at Arsenal in his attempts to transform Manchester United’s fortunes.
The Spaniard has been in charge at the Emirates Stadium for more than five years and has only won one major trophy, the 2020 FA Cup.
But he is on course for a third consecutive second-place finish in the Premier League and to take Arsenal to the Champions League quarter-finals for a second year in a row.
By contrast, Amorim’s United are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s meeting with the Gunners and the Portuguese, who only has a two-and-a-half year contract, believes he needs success quicker.
Ruben Amorim admits he won’t be given as much time to succeed as Mikel Arteta
Martin Odegaard maintains Arsenal can still win title: ‘Everything is possible’
Martin Odegaard has vowed that Arsenal will fight to the end in the title race as he hopes victory over Manchester United could be the springboard to glory.
Arsenal are 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool but Odegaard remembers his side topping the table for nearly all of the 2022-23 season, only to be overhauled by eventual champions Manchester City.
Mikel Arteta’s team have failed to score in their last two Premier League matches but returned to form by thrashing PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Arsenal finished last season with six straight league victories and Odegaard is eyeing another winning run as he hopes Liverpool slip up.
Martin Odegaard maintains Arsenal can still win title: ‘Everything is possible’
Predicted line-ups
Manchester Utd XI: Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Lindelof; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Zirkzee, Garnacho; Hojlund
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard
What is the Arsenal team news?
Myles Lewis-Skelly is available again for the Premier League after his red card against West Ham.
Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain out, so Ethan Nwaneri and Mikel Merino are set to continue in attack.
What is the Manchester United team news?
Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte are doubts after missing the Europa League draw at Real Sociedad.
Chido Obi missed that game due to as he was ineligible for Europe but could return. Patrick Dorgu remains suspended, with Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount all long-term absentees.
Good morning
Manchester United host Arsenal on Sunday in a meeting between two Premier League giants who are each having disappointing seasons to varying degrees.
It’s a pivotal clash for both sides: Arsenal sit 13 points behind league leaders Liverpool, and will be 16 points off the pace if the Reds beat bottom side Southampton on Saturday. Victory over United is crucial to keeping their slim title hopes alive, but they’ll be bouncing after a 7-1 thrashing of PSV in the Champions League midweek - despite having no recognised striker.
Meanwhile, Amorim’s side are languishing in 14th, a full 21 points behind the Gunners, and could be 16th in the league if they lose on Sunday and other results don’t go their way.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments