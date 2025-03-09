Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of Manchester United supporters marched on Old Trafford wearing black as they protested against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

The protest started at 3.15pm from the Tollgate pub, and was organised by The 1958 fan group.

Initial reports suggested as many as 5,000 supporters joined in ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Arsenal, waving banners and placards laying out their frustration at the direction of the club. Messages included “RIP fan culture”, “We want our club back” and “Love United. Hate Glazer”.

The Glazer family completed a leveraged takeover in 2005, and have since saddled the club with £700m debt while presiding over a dramatic slide in standards across the board, from performance on the pitch to recruitment and the shoddy condition of their famous stadium.

The group demanded an end to the family’s ownership and asked supporters “to wear black to symbolise how the club is ‘slowly dying’ due to huge debts, mismanagement and fan exploitation”.

Steve Crompton, spokesman for The 1958, said: “The club is slowly dying before our eyes, on and off the pitch, and the blame lies squarely at the current ownership model. The club is facing financial armageddon. Debt is the road to ruin.

“Sir Matt Busby would be turning in his grave at the current plight of one of the world’s greatest football institutions which is being brought to its knees and in many ways becoming a laughing stock.”