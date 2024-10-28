Erik ten Hag sacked by Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Manchester United after the club’s worst start to a Premier League season and just four months on from being handed a contract extension at Old Trafford.

United have won just three of their opening nine league games of the campaign, including Sunday’s late 2-1 defeat at West Ham, with Ten Hag failing to impress United’s new club ownership.

The decision was confirmed on Monday and former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was Ten Hag’s assistant, will take interim charge with immediate effect.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future,” a club statement said.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

The Dutchman was under significant pressure last season when United slumped to a record-low 8th position in the Premier League, but ended the campaign by beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup at Wembley.

Although United still spoke to potential replacements in the summer, Ten Hag received a one-year contract extension, as well as backing in the transfer window.

But results and performances did not improve and defeat at West Ham leaves United 14th in the table, adding to the dismal home defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur this term.

Under Ten Hag, United won the Carabao Cup and finished in third in his first season in charge. Victory in the FA Cup final spared him, but Ten Hag has now been dismissed after two-and-a-half years in charge.

Van Nistelrooy joined Ten Hag’s coaching staff at the start of the season and his first match in charge will be Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Leicester City.

United’s new-look football operations department, who backed Ten Hag in the summer, arrived at the conclusion that performances would not improve under the Dutch coach.

In nine league matches this season, United have scored just eight goals - the third lowest in the Premier League - and the club are 14th in the table.

United’s decision to sack Ten Hag has been described as unanimous, with chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe all aligned.

United’s football operations department held talks with Thomas Tuchel in the summer but the German was named England manager through to the 2026 World Cup earlier this month.

United’s Ineos ownership, headed by Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford, are thought to be admirers of former England boss Gareth Southgate, while there is also interest in Sporting manager Ruben Amorim.

More follows