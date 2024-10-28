Ruud van Nistelrooy’s coaching history: From PSV success to Manchester United interim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of Manchester United on an interim basis after Erik ten Hag was sacked with the club 14th in the Premier League table.

The former United striker has been installed as head coach and will be supported by the current coaching team at Old Trafford whilst a permanent appointment is made.

Van Nistelrooy returned to Manchester United in the summer as Ten Hag’s coaching staff was overhauled, with Rene Hake and Andreas Georgson also recruited.

It did not bring a change of fortune on the pitch, however, with United winning only three of their opening nine Premier League games of the season, scoring just eight goals.

Van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals in five seasons for United and is considered a modern-day great, will take charge of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Leicester City.

The ex-Netherlands international earned his first experience in coaching at former club PSV Eindhoven, taking charge of the Under-17s. It was balanced with a stint as assisting Guus Hiddink at the Netherlands, including at the 2014 World Cup where the team finished third.

Van Nistelrooy continued to work through the age groups at PSV while earning more experience at major international tournaments by assisting Ronald Koeman with the Netherlands at Euro 2020, where the Dutch reached the knockout stages.

However, Van Nistelrooy’s first senior position only came in 2022 when Roger Schmidt quit midway through the season. During his first full season in charge, Van Nistelrooy brought success to PSV and his side won the KNVB Cup, beating Ajax in the final on penalties.

open image in gallery Van Nistelrooy quit as PSV boss towards the end of his first full season in charge ( Getty Images )

Van Nistelrooy also got a taste of managing in a European competition, with his PSV - which included players such as Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, Noni Madueke and Jarrad Branthwaite - also defeating Arsenal in the group stages of the Europa League.

But they were eliminated in the knockout play-off rounds by eventual Europa League champions Sevilla and despite finishing second in the Eredivisie, Van Nistelrooy announced he would be stepping down in May 2023, citing a “lack of support” from the club.

Van Nistelrooy returned to Manchester United the following year, after Ten Hag saved his job by winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City. Ten Hag’s assistants Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren left with Van Nistelrooy and Hake joining the team.

Van Nistelrooy’s appointment as interim manager is only intended to be short term and the club hold interest in Ruben Amorim, Kieran McKenna, Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate.

When asked about his coaching approach, Van Nistelrooy said he places great importance on one-to-one coaching on the training ground, with emphasis on pressing and build-up play.