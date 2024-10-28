Erik ten Hag sacked LIVE: Manchester United line up next manager with Ruud van Nistelrooy named interim boss
Ten Hag has been sacked after Man Utd made their worst start to a Premier League season
Manchester United are searching for a new manager after Erik ten Hag was sacked just weeks into the season.
United made their worst start to a Premier League campaign after nine games and Ten Hag has been relieved of his duties despite signing a one-year contract extension in the summer.
The Dutchman won the FA Cup by beating Manchester City at Wembley to seemingly save his job, but United also held talks with potential replacements after a record-low 8th place finish in the Premier League.
United failed to improve, leaving minority owners Ineos and their new-look football operations department with their first major decision to make.
United spoke to Thomas Tuchel this summer but the German has since been appointed England manager and is out of contention.
But Ineos are admirers of former England manager Gareth Southgate, and there has also been interest in Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and former Brighton boss Graham Potter.
Follow all the reaction to Ten Hag’s sacking and updates on United’s new manager search in our live blog below
Who will replace Erik ten Hag?
Manchester United’s new football operations department will lead the search for a permanent new manager with Ruud van Nistelrooy elevated to interim for the foreseeable future.
It’s oddly reminiscent of when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took up the role following Jose Mourinho’s departure. That former Man Utd legend managed to secure the position on a full-time basis, will Van Nistelrooy aim to do the same?
He’ll face competition from other contenders. Some of the names rumoured to be in contention are former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, ex-England manager Gareth Southgate and Ipswich head coach Kieran McKenna.
Ten Hag sacking long overdue?
There is a feeling that Erik ten Hag was never going to be a long-term option for the new operational owners in Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos group.
The Dutchman was under significant pressure last season when United slumped to a record-low 8th position in the Premier League, but ended the campaign by beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup at Wembley.
United still spoke to potential replacements in the summer but Ten Hag received a one-year contract extension, as well as backing in the transfer window.
Now results and performances have not improved and defeat at West Ham leaves United 14th in the table, adding to the dismal home defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur this term.
Erik ten Hag was wrong – Manchester United’s calamitous season is about the manager
Erik ten Hag felt he was a wronged man. Manchester United have decided he is the wrong man. A manager who has spent a fortune felt fortune had not favoured him. “In this moment, definitely the luck is not our side,” he lamented after the 2-1 defeat at West Ham.
In isolation, he may have had a point. Jarrod Bowen’s winner came from a dubious penalty decision, the sort that brings interminable debates about “process” and “clear and obvious”. Regardless of refereeing, United’s performance merited at least a point. But his broader argument didn’t stand.
“Three times this season we feel injustice,” said Ten Hag. But his side beat Brentford anyway after Ethan Pinnock’s opener when, contrary to United’s assertions, referee Sam Barrott had little option but to ask the bloodied Matthijs de Ligt to leave the pitch. They lost 3-0 to Tottenham but were trailing 1-0, and playing terribly, even before Bruno Fernandes got the red card that was eventually rescinded.
Ten Hag had said on Thursday he tries to “deny” and “ignore” that result. It nevertheless stands.
Erik ten Hag was wrong – Manchester United’s calamitous season is about the manager
The United manager has taken responsibility for recuitment at Old Trafford and so he must take responsibility for results too
Why was Erik ten Hag sacked?
Erik ten Hag has been relieved of his duties at Manchester United head coach following a 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday 27th October.
Ten Hag’s team sit 14th in the Premier League with three wins, two draws and four defeats from their first nine games of the season. It is the worst start to a Premier League campaign at this stage in the club’s history.
The Dutchman’s two seasons in charge have brought a Carabao Cup and an FA Cup to Old Trafford but a lack of style and a failure to imprint his own vision on the team has led to his downfall.
Ten Hag reacts to West Ham defeat
It seems as though Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday was the decisive factor in the board taking action against the manager.
Erik ten Hag revealed after the defeat that United lacked a killer instinct in front of goal which was their undoing.
Ten Hag said: “Football is not always the best team winning. Today it’s very obvious and clear. Today we were far better than the opponent and there are two things: we didn’t score and it was a very poor decision from the referee – on-field and definitely also off-field.
“I think we played very good football, the first hour it was really enjoyable to watch our team – so dynamic, so much variation, so creative, so many chances.
“That is the only thing we miss – killing in front of the goal. Sometimes you are in this pattern and you have to break the pattern but it will come because our players are clinical and they can be relentless in front of the goal, so it will come.”
Ruben Amorim stance revealed after Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag
Ruben Amorim is reluctant to leave Sporting mid-season, amid interest from Manchester United after the club sacked Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese is one of the names being considered as the beleaguered Old Trafford club attempt to decide what next after yet another defeat.
The 39-year-old has become one of the most highly-rated coaches in Europe, and is now widely seen as Pep Guardiola’s likeliest successor at Manchester City, having previously lauded the Spaniard as “a reference for all managers”.
That interest has come from the manner he has restored Sporting to the top of Portuguese football, as they already sit on top of the league after titles in 2020-21 and 2023-24. It is for that reason that Amorim does not want to leave the club mid-season, though, with the situation further complicated by a significant buy-out of around €20m for a foreign club.
Ruben Amorim stance revealed after Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag
The Portuguese coach is highly regarded at Old Trafford, as the Red Devils search for a new boss
Erik ten Hag sacked by Manchester United
Manchester United have sacked Erik ten Hag as manager and released this statement on their website:
“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager.
“Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.
“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.
“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”
Erik ten Hag sacked by Manchester United
Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Manchester United after the club’s worst start to a Premier League season and just four months on from being handed a contract extension at Old Trafford.
United have won just three of their opening nine league games of the campaign, including Sunday’s late 2-1 defeat at West Ham, with Ten Hag failing to impress United’s new club ownership.
The decision was confirmed on Monday and former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was Ten Hag’s assistant, will take interim charge with immediate effect.
The Dutchman was under significant pressure last season when United slumped to a record-low 8th position in the Premier League, but ended the campaign by beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup at Wembley.
Erik ten Hag sacked by Man Utd
Ten Hag took Manchester United to their lowest Premier League finish last season and results failed to improve this season despite being backed by in the summer
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments