Ruben Amorim is set to become Manchester United’s next manager, but the delay in confirming the appointment of the Sporting Lisbon coach is adding to growing uncertainty over when he could take charge.

United will pay Amorim’s €10m (£8.3m) release clause, but The Independent understands the club are negotiating with the Portuguese champions to ensure Amorim does not have to serve a 30-day notice period, while they also want to agree terms to bring his backroom staff to Old Trafford.

Although Sir Dave Brailsford, Ineos’ director of sport, appeared to confirm to fans before the Old Trafford tie that the deal for Amorim was “done”, interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy said he is willing to help United for “as long as needed” after overseeing a 5-2 win over Leicester City on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Amorim said the “soap opera” about his future is ending as he suggested his move to Manchester United will be announced on Friday evening. Sporting want to keep Amorim until the November international break - which would mean he would face Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

