Manchester United news LIVE: Ruben Amorim to be announced as new manager but complex timeline revealed
Man Utd set to make official their deal to hire the Sporting CP boss - but he won’t make the move to Old Trafford immediately
Ruben Amorim is set to become Manchester United’s next manager, but the delay in confirming the appointment of the Sporting Lisbon coach is adding to growing uncertainty over when he could take charge.
United will pay Amorim’s €10m (£8.3m) release clause, but The Independent understands the club are negotiating with the Portuguese champions to ensure Amorim does not have to serve a 30-day notice period, while they also want to agree terms to bring his backroom staff to Old Trafford.
Although Sir Dave Brailsford, Ineos’ director of sport, appeared to confirm to fans before the Old Trafford tie that the deal for Amorim was “done”, interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy said he is willing to help United for “as long as needed” after overseeing a 5-2 win over Leicester City on Wednesday night.
On Thursday, Amorim said the “soap opera” about his future is ending as he suggested his move to Manchester United will be announced on Friday evening. Sporting want to keep Amorim until the November international break - which would mean he would face Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Follow all the latest news and updates below as United close in on their new manager:
Ruben Amorim finally set to complete ‘soap opera’ move to Manchester United
Ruben Amorim said the “soap opera” about his future is ending as he suggested his move to Manchester United will be announced on Friday evening.
United will activate the 39-year-old’s £8.3m release clause with Sporting Lisbon but they are negotiating with the Portuguese champions to ensure Amorim does not have to serve a 30-day notice period, while they also want to agree terms to bring his backroom staff to Old Trafford.
Ruud van Nistelrooy has promised to stay in interim charge at Old Trafford as long as needed while the details are sorted
Ruben Amorim promises more clarity over ‘soap opera’ move to Manchester United
The 39-year-old addressed the media on Thursday ahead of Sporting’s match with Estrela and says the decision over his future will be clear after the game
Man Utd hiring the ‘best coach in Portugal’, says Mourinho
Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United are hiring the “best coach in Portugal”.
That’s according to the Manchester Evening News, which recalls how Amorim visited United’s Carrington training complex when Mourinho was manager in April 2018 for an internship. Amorim had started a postgraduate degree at the University of Lisbon and Mourinho was a coordinator and lecturer on its high performance coaching course.
Amorim, Mourinho remembers, was a “good kid” who sticks to his preferred style of play whatever the opposition, and who is “always intense”.
Ruben Amorim on how his players would react if he joined Manchester United
“Without a doubt, without a doubt,” Amorim admits when asked if his players would be mad with him for leaving. “But I don’t interfere in the players’ lives. Now I talk to the players, because I’m Sporting coach. I want to do well for the group.
“I talked to the board about how we are going to manage the squad. But without a doubt my players will be, if I leave, they will be disappointed in me and sad with me. But it’s part of life.
“That happened with me already in Braga. When I came from Braga, from Braga’s stability to here, that happened a little.
“And they were a little disappointed, because they really believed that we were building something special. But then things happen that change people’s lives. And so, it’s a difficult situation.
“I can’t give you more than that. I understand that the players are even disappointed, sad. But I have to live with it. And the important thing is that we reach the end and know how to explain everything.
“Whether people understand it or not, the important thing is to come forward and explain it. And that’s what I’m going to do.”
Van Nistelrooy on importance of playing for Man Utd
Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s win over Leicester City, Manchester United’s interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy told Sky Sports: “It’s been a hectic day, especially yesterday when the players came in after Erik had gone.
“We had to stabilise and go out for training, get back to work and bring them in today for a team talk about our opponents and especially ourselves.
“What it’s about to play at Old Trafford in front of these wonderful fans, who always support us. We want to give them a great night of football with possession and lots of attacks.
“That is what Manchester United is about, I tried to share that with the players and get them ready for game.”
It seems his team talk worked as United scored five past the Foxes with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes both scoring twice as they helped their side into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Will Van Nistelrooy have similar words of wisdom ahead of the weekend’s clash with Chelsea?
More updates after Estrela game
Sporting coach Ruben Amorim says he will talk more about potentially becoming the new Manchester United boss after Sporting’s match with Estrela tomorrow.
He said: “I know you travelled here to talk about it and that’s natural, but we’ll leave that until the end of the game [when] I’ll talk about all these issues. Right now I want the team to focus and me too.
“I promise I’ll talk about it at the end of the game [on Friday] and everything will be clearer. By talking now, it’s destabilising the squad further.
“Right now, the focus is on Estrela da Amadora. As for doing things differently, I wouldn’t. I didn’t control any of the situation.”
‘What makes me nervous is the situation itself’: Amorim on interest from Man Utd
Ruben Amorim gave a press conference for Sporting CP earlier this afternoon and answered the majority of the media’s questions in Portuguese.
Here are some of his thoughts, translated by Sky Sport News, about the situation linking him to Manchester United.
Amorim said: “The relationship [with President of Sporting Frederico Varandas] is very good. there is no war. Tomorrow it will be cleared up, it is not in my nature or the president’s.
“The focus now is on the game, I felt the players were different in the talk, I could have said that the atmosphere was good and that nobody reads the news but I know the players feel anxious.
“There was no revolt at all, we are ready to win. There are things we cannot control, the clubs are negotiating and the coach’s decision does not matter.
“What makes me most nervous is very clear: the situation itself. Everything around me, makes me very nervous, it is difficult to focus on the games but I am managing to do so. The soap opera is coming to an end and the fact that I can’t be so clear creates a lot of difficulty for me.”
Amorim gives update on Man Utd situation
Ruben Amorim was asked one question in English at the very end of his press conference about the negotations with Manchester United and why they are taking a while.
He replied: “It’s a negotation between two clubs, it is never easy. Even with the clauses it is never easy, they have to talk. We will have clarification after the game [against Estrela].
“It will be very clear, it is one more day, after the game tomorrow we will have the decision made.”
What is the Carabao Cup draw?
The latest updates coming out of Portugal are that Ruben Amorim will join Manchester United during the next international break. He would have a few nice Premier League fixtures to bed in before the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in December.
The draw took place last night, here’s how it looks:
Tottenham vs Manchester United
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Newcastle vs Brentford
Southampton vs Liverpool
All ties will take place during week beginning 16 December and the Tottenham clash could be the first real test of Amorim’s reign. Ange Postecoglou wants to win a trophy and the Carabao Cup may be Spurs’ best chance this year.
Sir Dave Brailsford appears to drop major news in Manchester United’s pursuit of Ruben Amorim
Sir Dave Brailsford has dropped a major hint that Ruben Amorim will be Manchester United’s next manager, appearing to tell fans outside Old Trafford that the deal was “done”.
United have been in talks with Sporting CP this week about prising the highly regarded manager away from the Portuguese champions, after sacking Erik ten Hag on Monday.
Sporting are holding out for a total compensation package that could top €15m as United seek to bring in two of Amorim’s assistants, Carlos Fernandes and Adelio Candido, as part of the deal.
Dave Brailsford appears to drop major news in Man Utd’s pursuit of Ruben Amorim
United are locked in talks over the arrival of Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim
Van Nistelrooy hails Casemiro impact after stunning strike vs Leicester
“The first goal was an unbelievable, top goal - fantastic finish,” Van Nistelrooy told MUTV.
“I’m delighted for him that the first goal went in. I was delighted for Case, the way he’s been training and helping the team and the club, he’s such an example. You also see the crowd’s reaction and they also know what he’s about.
“Of course, going through difficult moments, the Liverpool game, he got a lot of criticism. It was so hard, he was almost the one to blame for that game and it’s not fair, he didn’t deserve that, it was not true. “If you see him in training and the way he prepares for games, with the history and all he has achieved with five Champions Leagues, he’s an example for us. That was part of my celebration, I’m happy for him.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments