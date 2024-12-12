Arsenal investigate kit man over antisemitic messages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal have opened an investigation after allegations that a member of staff made antisemitic comments on social media.

Posts from an account that appeared to be under the name and image of Mark Bonnick, a kit man at the club’s academy, referenced the Israel-Gaza conflict in exchanges with members of the Jewish community on the platform X. Among the alleged comments included suggestions that “Zionist Israel” has a “persecution complex”.

The account was deactivated on Wednesday night but screenshots of the comments under investigation, which were made over the last couple of weeks, have been posted by another X user. It was not possible to confirm if the account was owned and used by Bonnick at the time of the posts.

Arsenal responded to the allegations on Wednesday night and confirmed that an internal process has started.

A club statement said: “We are investigating this matter in line with our internal policies and procedures. Arsenal stands against all forms of abuse and discrimination.”

The Football Association may also decide to take action if Bonnick is found to be responsible for the posts.

Arsenal defeated Monaco 3-0 on Wednesday evening in the Champions League thanks to two goals and an assist from Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners host Everton on Saturday in their second match at the Emirates Stadium this week.