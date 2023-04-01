Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1680364324

Arsenal vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Leeds score after Gabriel Jesus brace

Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 01 April 2023 16:52
Comments
(REUTERS)

Arsenal are looking to respond after Manchester City defeated Liverpool in Saturday’s early kick off to pile the pressure on the Premier League leaders.

Mikel Arteta’s men have had their lead cut to five points but can restore it back to eight if they defeat Javi Gracia’s Leeds United at the Emirates stadium this afternoon. Illness has kept Arsenal’s star man, Bukayo Saka, on the bench but he could play a part later in the game if the Gunners require his services but with big matches on the horizon, Saka may sit this one out.

Leeds meanwhile are hoping to propel themselves further up the table. In a close and tense relegation battle - featuring all the teams from 20th up to 12th - any points that Leeds can take away from London today will be a big boost to their chances of survival.

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Leeds United in the Premier League today:

1680364312

Arsenal vs Leeds United

The game is beyond Leeds with both sides accepting the result. The pace of the game has dropped after the fourth goal.

1 April 2023 16:51
1680364262

Arsenal vs Leeds United

Yellow Card Patrick James Bamford

1 April 2023 16:51
1680364079

Arsenal vs Leeds United

1 April 2023 16:47
1680363972

Arsenal vs Leeds United

1 April 2023 16:46
1680363950

Arsenal vs Leeds United

1 April 2023 16:45
1680363946

Arsenal vs Leeds United

Substitution Granit Xhaka Fábio Daniel Ferreira Vieira

1 April 2023 16:45
1680363921

Arsenal vs Leeds United

Substitution Oleksandr Volodymyrovych Zinchenko Kieran Tierney

1 April 2023 16:45
1680363916

Arsenal vs Leeds United

Substitution Jack David Harrison Patrick James Bamford

1 April 2023 16:45
1680363905

Arsenal vs Leeds United

Goal Granit Xhaka

1 April 2023 16:45
1680363840

Arsenal vs Leeds United

Trossard is down for a moment before returning to his feet. Arsenal are about to make another two alterations.

1 April 2023 16:44

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in