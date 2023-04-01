(REUTERS)

Arsenal are looking to respond after Manchester City defeated Liverpool in Saturday’s early kick off to pile the pressure on the Premier League leaders.

Mikel Arteta’s men have had their lead cut to five points but can restore it back to eight if they defeat Javi Gracia’s Leeds United at the Emirates stadium this afternoon. Illness has kept Arsenal’s star man, Bukayo Saka, on the bench but he could play a part later in the game if the Gunners require his services but with big matches on the horizon, Saka may sit this one out.

Leeds meanwhile are hoping to propel themselves further up the table. In a close and tense relegation battle - featuring all the teams from 20th up to 12th - any points that Leeds can take away from London today will be a big boost to their chances of survival.

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Leeds United in the Premier League today: