Tonight’s clash between Arsenal and Liverpool will have big ramifications at the top of the Premier League table. This is a long-awaited game in hand for both teams and winning could define their seasons.

For Arsenal, tonight’s fixture is an opportunity to show how far they have progressed under manager Mikel Arteta. Victory for the Gunners would place them securely in the top four and put them on course for Champions League football next season. Liverpool, meanwhile, have the chance to cut the gap on league leaders, Manchester City, to just one point.

Having trailed by 14-points at certain parts of this season it’s a remarkable effort from Jurgen Klopp’s men to have destiny in their own hands. If Liverpool win all their remaining league fixtures – including a clash with City – they will lift the Premier League trophy in May.

History is with the Reds in this fixture though. Since 2014/15 Arsenal have only beaten their Merseyside opponents once in the top-flight - and that came immediately after Liverpool sealed the Premier League title and had noticeably dropped the pace post-pandemic shutdown in 2019/20. They also have the honour of being the most in-form side in Europe: no other club in any league can match Liverpool’s eight-game win streak right now. The Reds have netted 21 times in that run, conceding only twice, highlighting the task which stands in front of Mikel Arteta and his side tonight.

