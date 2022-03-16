Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the live action and updates from the Emirates Stadium
Tonight’s clash between Arsenal and Liverpool will have big ramifications at the top of the Premier League table. This is a long-awaited game in hand for both teams and winning could define their seasons.
For Arsenal, tonight’s fixture is an opportunity to show how far they have progressed under manager Mikel Arteta. Victory for the Gunners would place them securely in the top four and put them on course for Champions League football next season. Liverpool, meanwhile, have the chance to cut the gap on league leaders, Manchester City, to just one point.
Having trailed by 14-points at certain parts of this season it’s a remarkable effort from Jurgen Klopp’s men to have destiny in their own hands. If Liverpool win all their remaining league fixtures – including a clash with City – they will lift the Premier League trophy in May.
History is with the Reds in this fixture though. Since 2014/15 Arsenal have only beaten their Merseyside opponents once in the top-flight - and that came immediately after Liverpool sealed the Premier League title and had noticeably dropped the pace post-pandemic shutdown in 2019/20. They also have the honour of being the most in-form side in Europe: no other club in any league can match Liverpool’s eight-game win streak right now. The Reds have netted 21 times in that run, conceding only twice, highlighting the task which stands in front of Mikel Arteta and his side tonight.
Follow the action as the Gunners take on Liverpool in the Premier League:
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Following Arsenal’s victory over Leicester City, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers named the Gunners goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, as England’s best current keeper.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responded to those word saying: "Thanks to Brendan for thinking that way. Aaron has to take those words to give him confidence. I’ve always said he’s been exceptional since the day we signed him."
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six games since a 2-0 defeat at home to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. They have won their last five league games scoring 10 goals and conceding just four times. Last time out they put it a confident performance to sweep Leicester City aside 2-0 and look ready for the challenge of Liverpool this evening.
For their part Liverpool have won their last eight league games and their only defeat of the calender year came in their Champions League last-16 second leg against Inter Milan. They lost 1-0 at Anfield but still won the tie on aggregate after a 2-0 victory away from home. Luis Diaz and Mo Salah both got on the scoresheet against Brighton in Liverpool’s last outing as they won 2-0 at the Amex stadium.
Arsenal vs Liverpool
There are two Premier League matches taking place tonight as Arsenal take on Liverpool and Tottenham head to Brighton. The north London rivals are both hoping to end the season in the Champions League spots and tonight could prove crucial for their chances..
The Gunners (4th) have an advantage both in terms of points, position, and have a games in hand but with Liverpool in their way tonight it could be an opportunity for Tottenham to make up some ground.
Spurs are six points below in eighth but will move level on points with West Ham if they beat Brighton tonight. On the other hand Arsenal would move to within five points of Chelsea if they beat Liverpool, having played a game less than the Blues.
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp says that Arsenal will be taking a step in the right direction if they can finish in the top four and guarantee Champions League football this season. The Liverpool boss said:
Jurgen Klopp adamant Mohamed Salah uncertainty won’t create disharmony at Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists uncertainty over Mohamed Salah’s future will not create disharmony within the squad.
The Egypt international’s contract expires at the end of next summer and the club and his agent are currently at an impasse, with the £400,000-a-week deal reportedly being asked for way in excess of the existing pay structure.
Within a couple of hours of Klopp last week saying the future was in Salah’s hands, the player’s representative tweeted seven crying/laughing emojis.
But the Reds boss said there would be no issue with the player himself inside the dressing room.
“I don’t have to remind any player – and for sure not Mo – of that. No chance,” said Klopp.
Jurgen Klopp adamant Mohamed Salah uncertainty won’t create disharmony at Liverpool
The Egypt international’s contract expires at the end of next summer and the club and his agent are currently at an impasse
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp was asked for an update on Mo Salah’s foot injury after Liverpool’s talisman was subbed off the pitch in the win over Brighton.
"Mo is a tough cookie," said Klopp. "We were quite happy and lucky.
"It’s swollen, painful, but today less so. I got a message before the press conference that he’s ready to train. We’ll see how that looks."
In his pre-match press conference Klopp was also asked about Salah’s agent tweeting a bunch of laughing emojis after his recent comments on Liverpool’s contract negotiation with Salah but the Reds’ boss was placating with his response.
"I’m not on Twitter, so that’s another good reason for that," he said. "You got me in the trap and I created headlines. It’s all fine. I don’t know about any kind of reaction but I am not concerned. It is how it should be. The decisive parties are in contact."
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Mikel Arteta spoke in the build-up about facing Liverpool tonight and the Gunners boss says his team has to be at their very best to challenge the Reds tonight.
"We are facing arguably the best team in England and have to be at our best to beat them,” said Arteta, "You face a team that dominates every single aspect of the game, so when that happens, you have to be at your very best."
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Injuries and absentees
Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is back in training after a calf injury and will be assessed to see if he can feature tonight. Emile Smith Rowe has also recovered from illnes and is pushing for a start after coming on as a substitute during the win over Leicester.
Liverpool’s Mo Salah suffered a foot injury in the win over Brighton and will face a fitness test before the game. Ibrahima Konate is fit again but Kostas Tsimikas and James Milner are both out with illness.
Jurgen Klopp adamant Mohamed Salah uncertainty won’t create disharmony at Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists uncertainty over Mohamed Salah’s future will not create disharmony within the squad.
The Egypt international’s contract expires at the end of next summer and the club and his agent are currently at an impasse, with the £400,000-a-week deal reportedly being asked for way in excess of the existing pay structure.
Within a couple of hours of Klopp last week saying the future was in Salah’s hands, the player’s representative tweeted seven crying/laughing emojis.
But the Reds boss said there would be no issue with the player himself inside the dressing room.
“I don’t have to remind any player – and for sure not Mo – of that. No chance,” said Klopp.
Jurgen Klopp adamant Mohamed Salah uncertainty won’t create disharmony at Liverpool
The Egypt international’s contract expires at the end of next summer and the club and his agent are currently at an impasse
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are playing some of their best football of the season and have the second best record in the Premier League since the turn of the year.
However, they’re up against the hottest ticket in town tonight with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool having won all eight of their league games since a 2-2 draw with Chelsea on New Year’s Day.
If the Gunners are victorious tonight it will be a sign of their progress under Arteta who is attempting to lead them back to the Champions League with a top four finish. They are currently fourth, just one point ahead of Manchester United, but could open up a four point lead on their nearest rivals with a win.
Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking to capitalise on a slip up by league leaders Manchester City. City drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace on Monday night, opening the door for the Reds to cut their lead at the top to just one point. With a potentially title-deciding clash between the top two sides still to come Liverpool will be hoping to extend their winning run this evening and collect those vital three points.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies