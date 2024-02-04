Arsenal v Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Darwin Nunez faces fitness test
Liverpool look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League with Jurgen Klopp’s side taking on Mikel Arteta’s Gunners
Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to face Arsenal at the Emirates in Sunday’s late kick-off, looking to stretch the gap over the Gunners to eight points.
The Reds beat Chelsea 4-1 in emphatic fashion in midweek, in their first game since Jurgen Klopp announced he would leave the club at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the City Ground. The Gunners sit in third place on 46 points, with Liverpool on 51. The last meeting between the two in the Premier League ended in a 1-1 draw at Anfield in December, before a January FA Cup tie saw the Reds grab a 2-0 away win.
Head-to-head
Recent games between the two sides have seen mixed results, with an FA Cup meeting in January ending in a 2-0 away win for the Reds.
A evenly matched contest in the league in December ended in a draw at Anfield, as did the last league meeting before that – a 2-2 draw in April 2023.
Arsenal have only won two of their last 17 league games against Liverpool, with both coming at the Emirates in July 2020 and October 2022. Matches between the two sides in the Premier League have produced a record 186 goals, so fans may be right to expect an entertaining game.
The Emirates played host to a stunning opening Premier League game in 2016, when Liverpool won 4-3 thanks to Sadio Mane. Perhaps the most memorable game between the two was a 4-4 draw at Anfield in 2009, when Andrey Arshavin scored four to dent the Reds’ title hopes.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Arsenal vs Liverpool at the Emirates.
The game kicks off at 4:30pm GMT, with Jurgen Klopp’s side looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points.
Mikel Arteta’s team will hope to close the gap to just two points, with both sides wary of the threat of Manchester City, who are currently lurking in second on level points with Arsenal, but with a game in hand.
The Reds have been in fine form of late, beating Chelsea 4-1 in midweek and reaching the Carabao Cup final the week before. The Gunners faltered a little around Christmas, but beat Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest convincingly in their last two games.
