Furious Mikel Arteta accuses Arsenal of dropping standards in West Ham defeat

A furious Mikel Arteta said Arsenal's bid to win the Premier League title is now out of their hands after accusing his players of failing to hit the levels required in their crushing 1-0 defeat against West Ham at the Emirates.

Jarrod Bowen scored the only goal of the game before Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off with 18 minutes remaining to leave the Gunners eight points behind Liverpool with 12 matches remaining.

Arne Slot's side could end the weekend 11 points clear if they beat Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday.

And speaking about Arsenal's bid to end their 21-year wait for the title, Arteta conceded: "It's not in our hands.

"I am really, really annoyed with the things that are in our hands - which is the performance and the result - and we didn't do that as well as we possibly could.

"I am very disappointed, and obviously very angry as well. Even though we had 20 shots, I never felt that we were at the standard and the level that we needed.

"We have to be (angry), and I hope we are because we didn't hit the levels today, and I am very much responsible of that so I am very, very angry."

Arsenal hit the target just twice as their failure to sign a striker during last month's transfer window was brutally exposed.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are both out for the season, while the club's first-choice wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are also currently sidelined with hamstring injuries. Makeshift forward Mikel Merino, who usually operates in midfield, led the line.

However, Arteta dismissed the notion that the club's lack of a recognised striker was the chief reason behind their defeat to the Hammers.

He continued: "I refuse that completely because I am talking about the standards of the players and the team that we played today, me included. And that was nowhere near the levels that we have to hit to have the opportunity to win a Premier League.

"We have to look in the mirror of ourselves of what we can do better, and the will, the desire, the way we run and the way we want it, zero question about that.

"But at that level that is not enough. You have to deliver and it has to be with quality to break down a really good team, and put in the actions that can allow threatening moments to win games, and today we didn't do that.

"It's my responsibility. The team can play much better than we did today, and we have to play much better, and with much more quality."

Arsenal will be back in action on Wednesday with a daunting trip to third-placed Nottingham Forest and Arteta added: "We will suffer and feel the pain and then make sure that we come back on Monday with that bite and that anger still in the stomach for Wednesday's game."

For Graham Potter and West Ham their win at the Emirates was only the club's second of the year so far. And Potter hopes the statement triumph will kick-start his reign after taking charge last month.

"The best way to build confidence and belief is to win football matches," said Potter. "Results help, otherwise the noise comes in from outside and it becomes more difficult to convince people.

"So for the players, the supporters and everyone involved at the club, this is a really big win."