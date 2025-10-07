Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Arsenal vs Lyon live: Gunners begin Women’s Champions League defence against eight-time winners

Renee Slegers guided the Gunners to a first European title in 18 years last term

Flo Clifford
Tuesday 07 October 2025 18:15 BST
Arsenal women make history with thrilling Champions League triumph

Arsenal begin the defence of their Women’s Champions League crown in arguably the hardest way possible tonight as they take on the competition’s most successful team Lyon in a mouthwatering opener.

Renee Slegers guided the Gunners to a first European title in 18 years last term, stunning Spanish goliaths Barcelona as they eked out a 1-0 win in Lisbon, courtesy of Stina Blackstenius’ 74th-minute winner.

A new type of pressure now sits on their shoulders as they seek to retain the trophy, beginning their campaign with the mammoth test of eight-time Champions League winners Lyon, who they overcame in the semi-final on their route to triumph last term.

But while the French giants have started the 2025/26 season in formidable fashion - winning four from four and scoring 19 goals in the French top flight - Arsenal will need to find some form at Meadow Park, having drawn two and lost one in their last three outings.

Follow all the latest build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the match in our live blog below:

The almighty test of Lyon

Opening nights don’t get much harder than this in women’s football.

Lyon are the most successful Women’s Champions League side of all time, boasting a staggering eight titles under their belt.

It’s no surprise that Arsenal had to go through them on their way to triumph in Lisbon last year, with a stunning away leg performance seeing them knock the French goliaths out and progress to the final.

However, Lyon have started the new campaign in typically formidable fashion. Four wins from four in the French top flight, scoring 19 goals in the process, paints a picture of the challenge that awaits Arsenal tonight.

Will Castle7 October 2025 18:15

How Renee Slegers and Arsenal masterminded the ‘game of our lives’ to take down Barcelona

The game plan was prepared, the video analysis had been cut and the tactics board was set out, ready to go. The substitutes, including the two players who would combine to become Arsenal’s match-winners, had received their roles for the week before the Women’s Champions League final: they would pretend to play like Barcelona, to deploy their shape in training and replicate their attacking movements, rotations and overloads against Arsenal’s starting line-up.

Arsenal felt ready as they arrived at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. On the day of the club’s biggest game in a generation, against the best team in the world, there was a sense of calm. They were relaxed and knew the work had been done.

But having a plan is one thing, executing it is another. In Lisbon, Arsenal pulled off both to absolute perfection as Renee Slegers and her coaching staff masterminded the 1-0 victory over Barcelona, shutting out a side that had scored 112 goals in 30 league games this season.

Jamie Braidwood’s analysis from that fabled night in Lisbon:

How Renee Slegers and Arsenal masterminded the ‘game of our lives’

A defensive masterclass from Arsenal led to a 1-0 win over Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final
Jamie Braidwood7 October 2025 18:00

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Little, Pelova; Kelly, Caldentey, Foord; Russo

Lyon XI: Endler; Tarciane, Renard, Engen, Bacha; Albert, Heaps; Chawinga, Dumornay, Brand; Katoto

Will Castle7 October 2025 17:45

Team news

Arsenal remain without England captain Leah Williamson in defence, but Chloe Kelly could come into the starting line-up after her goal in the defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

Lyon, meanwhile, will recall numerous key stars after making wholesale changes for the 8-1 win over Lens last time out. Wendie Renard, Selma Bacha, Lindsey Heaps and Jule Brand are among those who could come into the starting lineup, while star striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto will remain a key source of threat.

Leah Williamson (right) is out of action for Arsenal
Leah Williamson (right) is out of action for Arsenal (Getty Images)
Will Castle7 October 2025 17:30

Is Arsenal vs Lyon on TV?

Arsenal’s clash with Lyon in the Women’s Champions League kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 7 October at Meadow Park in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Disney+, with subscriptions starting at £5.99 per month.

Will Castle7 October 2025 17:15

Arsenal vs Lyon LIVE

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League opener against French goliaths Lyon.

The Gunners are the defending champions in Europe’s premier competition, with Renee Slegers guiding the Gunners to a first European title in 18 years last term.

But against the Champions League’s most successful side Lyon, they are tasked with an almighty test to kick off the new campaign, one made harder by the contrasting form of both teams.

Stay tuned for all the latest build-up and team news ahead of the match.

Will Castle7 October 2025 17:00

