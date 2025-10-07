Is Arsenal vs Lyon on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Women’s Champions League opener
Here’s everything you need to know as Arsenal begin the defence of their Women’s Champions League crown
Arsenal begin the defence of their Women’s Champions League crown as they take on the competition’s most successful team Lyon in a mouthwatering opener.
Renee Slegers guided the Gunners to a first European title in 18 years last term, stunning Spanish goliaths Barcelona as they eked out a 1-0 win in Lisbon.
Stina Blackstenius wrote herself into Arsenal folklore on that night, scoring the decider as she fired past Blaugrana goalkeeper Cata Coll, who was also dealt final heartbreak at Euro 2025 courtesy of the Lionesses.
They are now tasked with retaining their title and begin things against eight-time Champions League winners Lyon, who they overcame in the last four on their way to lifting the trophy.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.
When is Arsenal vs Lyon?
Arsenal’s clash with Lyon in the Women’s Champions League kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 7 October at Meadow Park in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Disney+, with subscriptions starting at £5.99 per month.
Team news
Arsenal remain without England captain Leah Williamson in defence, but Chloe Kelly could come into the starting line-up after her goal in the defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.
Lyon, meanwhile, will recall numerous key stars after making wholesale changes for the 8-1 win over Lens last time out. Wendie Renard, Selma Bacha, Lindsey Heaps and Jule Brand are among those who could come into the starting lineup, while star striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto will remain a key source of threat.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Little, Pelova; Kelly, Caldentey, Foord; Russo
Lyon XI: Endler; Tarciane, Renard, Engen, Bacha; Albert, Heaps; Chawinga, Dumornay, Brand; Katoto
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments