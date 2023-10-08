Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Bukayo Saka misses out
Arsenal and Man City battle it out for the points in the late kick-off in the Premier League - follow live updates from the Emirates
Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates this afternoon, hoping to boost their Premier League title aspirations.
In a game filled with tactical chess moves, Mikel Arteta’s side have lost the last 12 Premier League matches against the champions, but the fitness of Bukayo Saka is a big question mark heading into the contest. Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, will be forced into a big midfield decision, with Rodri suspended.
“Having success against City is something you have to value, the way we played as well and it gave us confidence and a lift that we can beat them,” said Arteta. “One thing for certain is that we know we will have to be at our best in every department for 100 minutes and then we will have a chance.”
Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Man City in the Premier League and get the latest match odds here.
Brighton 2-2 Liverpool
90 mins: Just four minutes of added time to play at the Amex Stadium. Will there be a winner?
Brighton 2-2 Liverpool
86 mins: Andy Robertson drills a cross into the Brighton box searching for Mo Salah on the far side of the penalty area. Bart Verbruggen comes off his line and confidently plucks the ball out of the air before flinging it forward to get Brighton back up the pitch.
Brighton 2-2 Liverpool
84 mins: Another Brighton free kick sees Pascal Gross shoot at goal only for Mo Salah to deflect the ball out for a corner. This one is played short but Salah is on hand again to ping the ball clear when it eventually does come into the box.
Brighton 2-2 Liverpool
81 mins: How will this match end now? Can one of these teams go on a claim a winning goal? We’re into the last 10 minutes of the 90 at the Amex Stadium and it’s Brighton pressing up the pitch.
GOAL! Brighton 2-2 Liverpool (Dunk, 78’)⚽️
78 mins: Brighton continue to push for a goal and win a free kick over on a left side of the box. Solly March curls the ball into the six-yard box where Lewis Dunk turns the ball past Alisson on the volley!
Game on!
Brighton 1-2 Liverpool
75 mins: Darwin Nunez is penalised for a foul on Lewis Dunk as Brighton look for an equaliser of their own. They work the ball over to Simon Adingra who shoots from a tight angle and lifts his effort over the top.
Arsenal vs Man City line-ups
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard, Trossard, Jesus, Nketiah
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Lewis, Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland
Brighton 1-2 Liverpool
69 mins: There’s a huge shout from Brighton for a handball inside the Liverpool penalty area after Kaoru Mitoma sweeps into the box from the right side.
He smashes a shot towards goal and pings the ball into the arm of Virgil van Dijk. The Brighton fans aren’t happy but I’m not sure what Van Dijk is meant to do there.
He’s too close to the ball to move out of the way from it.
Brighton 1-2 Liverpool
66 mins: Mo Salah weaves into the box with the ball and looks for a pass. None of his teammates are around and he’s forced wide before eventually losing possession.
Brighton 1-2 Liverpool
63 mins: Liverpool burst forward on the counter with Trent Alexander-Arnold trying to release the ball behind the Brighton defence for Mo Salah.
He threads the gap well but the ball goes too far away from Salah for the winger to make an impact and Bart Verbruggen sweeps out to collect the ball.
Jan Paul van Hecke replaces Igor Julio for Brighton. Igor seems to have picked up a niggle.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies