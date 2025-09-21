Arsenal v Man City live: Gabriel Martinelli scores stunning late equaliser in Premier League heavyweight clash
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal earned a draw against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in a heavyweight Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium
Gabriel Martinelli's last-gasp equaliser gave Arsenal a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, cancelling out Erling Haaland's early goal to give the Gunners a barely-deserved point.
City scored from a rapid counter in the ninth minute, Tijjani Reijnders breaking from deep with Haaland on his shoulder before he played the Norwegian striker in to finish coolly past David Raya.
Arsenal looked short on ideas before a double change at halftime gave them more impetus, substitute Eberechi Eze forcing a sharp save from Gianluigi Donnarumma as the hosts swarmed all over an uncharacteristically defensive City.
City had seemed to have weathered the storm until Martinelli ran on to Eze's speculative ball over the top and produced a superb lob in the 93rd minute to give Arsenal a share of the spoils.
Match stats
Manchester City have won just seven points from their opening five Premier League matches (W2 D1 L2), their worst return after five league games of a campaign since 2006/07 under Stuart Pearce (when they had four points).
Erling Haaland has either scored (5) or assisted (2) seven of Man City’s last nine Premier League goals against Arsenal. Indeed, only Son Heung-Min (10) has been directly involved in more league goals against the Gunners under Mikel Arteta than Haaland’s seven.
'Allardyce style of play'
Speaking on Sky, Micah Richards labels City’s display more of a Mourinho or Allardyce style of play.
“I think it was a different type of City and the stats reflect that,” he says.
“You expect Man City to dominate the ball but Arsenal dominated the ball and just couldn't do what they wanted in the final third.
“That's not Pep's style of play. That's Mourinho or Allardyce. And it almost worked,” he added.
Next up
Arsenal’s next league game comes against Newcastle, with that match taking place on Sunday, 28 September at 4.30pm. The Gunners have lost their last three visits to St James' Park.
City’s next league match comes at home to Burnley on Saturday, 27 September at 3pm.
'They just wasted 45 minutes'
Jamie Carragher is somewhat critical of Arsenal on Sky, explaining that the Gunners “wasted 45 minutes” in the first half with their attacking approach.
“I think Arsenal are a brilliant team, for me the best squad in the Premier League and I thought they would not win comfortably.
“And Arteta has got a team and a squad that are that close to being really, really special in terms of winning a Premier League and maybe even winning a Champions League, I think they are that good.
"But time after time, when it comes to these big games he picks a team that feels like he is thinking more about the opposition.
“Liverpool were there for the taking in that second half at Anfield, Man City were there for the taking at the start of this game and he has allowed them to come into the game and it is just a recurring pattern season after season and if you are Arteta and an Arsemal supporter, you just have to hope that does not cost you at the end of the season as they are a brilliant team with a fantastic squad, but the margins are so small."
Pep Guardiola explains why Man City used counterattacking tactics against Arsenal
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola highlighted “fatigue”, injuries and Arsenal’s quality as reasons for his tactics as his side took an unusually defensive approach in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at the Emirates.
City conceded a 93rd-minute equaliser in the capital after Eberechi Eze’s clipped ball over the top caught out the visitors’ high line before Gabriel Martineli raced clean through to chip over the onrushing Gianluigi Donnarumma.
And while City were impressive in their ability to fend off wave after wave of Arsenal attack – with Erling Haaland having opened the scoring with a superb counter in the ninth minute – the visitors invited plenty of Arsenal pressure and registered just 32.8 per cent possession as they took an unusually defensive approach.
Pep Guardiola explains why Man City used counterattacking tactics against Arsenal
How Man City parked the bus and set a new record in Pep Guardiola’s tactical U-turn at Arsenal
If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Mikel Arteta should have the warm glow of a man who was complimented and copied. Pep Guardiola’s relationship with his old assistant remains intriguing. He called him “my friend Mikel Arteta” this week and, as those fluent in Guardiola-speak know, anyone described in such terms tends not to actually be his friend.
But this was Guardiola, the manager who changed football, threatening to out-Arteta Arteta. Johan Cruyff’s most celebrated disciple almost emulating not his mentor, but his pupil. He didn’t quite succeed. Guardiola entered injury time on the brink of perhaps the greatest rearguard action of his career. Gabriel Martinelli denied Manchester Citythe least Pep-ish of victories and secured a peculiar kind of parity.
How City parked the bus and set a new record in Pep Guardiola’s tactical U-turn
'I wanted more rewards for the team'
"I don't know, but obviously you cannot win it, at least don't lose it. And we created an unbelievable moment to score the goal,” adds Arteta.
"But the overall feeling, because I know how high this on the pitch against Manchester City, with that level, with a coach, I wanted more rewards for the team,” he says as he finishes.
Arteta reacts
Here’s more from Arteta:
"It's a different kind of goal [to Szoboszlai's winner], but there's always things that we can do better from the beginning, the way we deliver the cross run, we have an overload in the back post to a defended organisation after we made it a bit easy for them, but the speed, the execution, the quality that they have as well, you have to congratulate opponent.
"[I said] Let's continue to a lot of the good things that we are doing, reset mentally, because the game is there for the taking.
"And if we will continue to do that and improve, two things, especially that we have to be better to give ourselves better chances and more momentum, we're going to score the goals, and then we're very close to that."
Arteta reacts
"We cannot control that. They win every match. It's going to be very difficult but if we play at this level, like we did against Manchester City, we will be fine,” says Arteta in his interview.
"I'm very proud of the team. I must say, the way we played, we dominated them and I'm very disappointed with the result."
"We started incredibly well. So dominant again. We were playing in their half, and we didn't allow them to breathe. But in one action, that was very chaotic, because the ball bounces.
"It's a duel there, we lose it, and suddenly find themselves to be true in open spaces.
"And they are lethal there, and they finish the action with the quality that they have.
"After that, we had our five shaky minutes that we have to reset mentally because it was so unfair to concede a goal with what we were doing, and after that, we just completely dominated the game again,” he adds.
Guardiola explains late tactics
"Since the transfer window finished the togetherness has been top. It was so demanding today and Arsenal have everything - we defended the corners so well. We'll take the point, we have to improve but it is what it is,” adds Guardiola.
"We were incredibly tired. The game against Napoli was so emotional and after that recovery day we have four or five hours to travel to London. Arsenal fought in the last two Premier League title races and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League so it's so difficult.
"We had a lot of fatigue with many players. We also have a lot of injuries,” he explained.
On his decision to move to five at the back, he added: "We don't try to be like this but when the opponent is better we defend deeper and counter-attack, but that's not our intention.
"I would prefer not to do it but you have to at this level. I take a point and in some games we have to adjust."
