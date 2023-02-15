Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will need to pass a late fitness test if he is to face Premier League leaders Arsenal in Wednesday’s top-of-the-table clash at the Emirates.

Haaland has scored 25 Premier League goals in his debut season but is a doubt to face Arsenal in the first part of a potential Premier League title decider after picking up a knock in the win over Aston Villa.

Arsenal have a three-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of their first league meeting of the season, but City can leapfrog the Gunners with an away win.

City knocked Mikel Arteta’s team out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at the Etihad last month, but this long-awaited Premier League clash could help determine the fate of the title.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Man City

The top-of-the-table clash will kick-off at 7:30pm GMT on Wednesday 15 February.

How can I watch it?

The match, which was originally scheduled to be played on 19 October, will be shown as Amazon Prime Video as they had the broadcasting rights for that Premier League gameweek.

That means while it’s not on a terrestrial or digital TV channel, it can be streamed via any TV or device which has access to the Prime Video app or desktop website. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here .

What is the team news?

Leandro Trossard could start for Arsenal after scoring from the bench against Brentford on Saturday. Gabriel Martinelli could drop out, while Gabriel Jesus remains unavailable due to injury and will not be fit to face his former club.

Erling Haaland will undergo a fitness test to determine if he can face Arsenal, after the striker picked up a knock in the win against Aston Villa. Phil Foden returned from the bench on Sunday and is fit again, but John Stones remains out.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

Odds

Arsenal: 2/1

Draw: 13/5

Man City: 19/13

Prediction

This very much depends on which teams will turn up: those of the past six months, or those of the past few days? Arsenal have suffered a loss of form and were below their best against Everton and Brentford, but Mikel Arteta’s side have been better than City over the course of the season. That said, City looked sharp as they raced into a three-goal lead against Aston Villa, seemingly fired up by being charged by the Premier League. They now have the Gunners in their sights, but Arsenal will surely respond. It’s almost too close to call. Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City