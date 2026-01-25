Is Arsenal vs Man Utd on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

League leaders Arsenal host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking to lay down a marker and take another step towards the title as they re-ignite one of England’s classic rivalries.

The Gunners remain top of the Premier League and Champions League tables, though their domestic performances have stuttered of late as they hunt a first title in 22 years.

Arteta’s side come into the match off the back of two 0-0 draws in the league – with Liverpool and Nottingham Forest – and they face a Manchester United side with renewed confidence after a 2-0 win against Manchester City in last week’s derby in Michael Carrick’s first match as interim manager.

They may face a tougher encounter at the Emirates, with this game providing an acid test of where the club are in their early days under Carrick.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday 25 January at the Emirates Stadium in London. Kick-off is set for 4.30pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm. Subscribers can also stream the action live via NOW, or via Sky Go.

Team news

For Arsenal, this weekend will come to soon for both Max Dowman and Riccardo Calafiori, though Piero Hincapie could face further assessment as he bids to make a return from a thigh injury.

Both Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee are edging towards a return for the visitors, but the game at the Emirates will come too soon for them. However, Noussair Mazroui could be part of the squad after returning from Afcon.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber; Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard.

Manchester United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo.