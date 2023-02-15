Jump to content

Liveupdated1676490183

Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium

Sports Staff
Wednesday 15 February 2023 18:30
Comments
A general view of the Emirates Stadium
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Manchester City in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676490167

Arsenal vs Manchester City

15 February 2023 19:42
1676490160

Arsenal vs Manchester City

BLOCK! It's a sloppy pass from Walker that's cut out by Jorginho, and his first thought is to slide it down the middle for Nketiah. He chooses to hit it first time just inside the box, but Ake gets in front of him to block it.

15 February 2023 19:42
1676490057

Arsenal vs Manchester City

City have won their last six away games against Arsenal in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 61 visits to the Emirates/Highbury combined (D18 L37). No team has ever won seven consecutive such matches against the Gunners before.

15 February 2023 19:40
1676490016

Arsenal vs Manchester City

15 February 2023 19:40
1676489915

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Arsenal are claiming it was a foul on Saka by Silva, but the referee allows play to carry on. Grealish slides it through Odegaard's legs to Mahrez, but he can't sort his feet out quickly enough.

15 February 2023 19:38
1676489791

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Haaland nods it down and then easily brushes aside three Arsenal defenders as he surges down the right. He knocks it onto Mahrez, who takes it around Gabriel before trying to pull it back for De Bruyne, but Saliba is there.

15 February 2023 19:36
1676489713

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Dias catches Nketiah with a late challenge to give away a free-kick in a good position on the right. Odegaard stands over it with City keeping a high line on the edge of the D, and De Bruyne clears it.

15 February 2023 19:35
1676489566

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Martinelli skips away from Mahrez and drives down the left as the home fans urge him on. He knocks it out to Nketiah, who sees a cross blocked, and Jorginho blazes the rebound high over the bar.

15 February 2023 19:32
1676489442

Arsenal vs Manchester City

15 February 2023 19:30
1676489429

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Haaland gets the game underway for City!

15 February 2023 19:30

