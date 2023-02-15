Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
BLOCK! It's a sloppy pass from Walker that's cut out by Jorginho, and his first thought is to slide it down the middle for Nketiah. He chooses to hit it first time just inside the box, but Ake gets in front of him to block it.
City have won their last six away games against Arsenal in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 61 visits to the Emirates/Highbury combined (D18 L37). No team has ever won seven consecutive such matches against the Gunners before.
Arsenal are claiming it was a foul on Saka by Silva, but the referee allows play to carry on. Grealish slides it through Odegaard's legs to Mahrez, but he can't sort his feet out quickly enough.
Haaland nods it down and then easily brushes aside three Arsenal defenders as he surges down the right. He knocks it onto Mahrez, who takes it around Gabriel before trying to pull it back for De Bruyne, but Saliba is there.
Dias catches Nketiah with a late challenge to give away a free-kick in a good position on the right. Odegaard stands over it with City keeping a high line on the edge of the D, and De Bruyne clears it.
Martinelli skips away from Mahrez and drives down the left as the home fans urge him on. He knocks it out to Nketiah, who sees a cross blocked, and Jorginho blazes the rebound high over the bar.
Haaland gets the game underway for City!
