Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more from top of table clash
Mikel Arteta’s team face Pep Guardiola’s in an encounter that could determine who wins the Premier League title
Arsenal host Manchester City in a rearranged Premier League fixture that will have big ramifications on the title race when the two rivals clash at the Emirates Stadium tonight.
The Gunners have a three-point lead – with a game in hand - over Pep Guardiola’s men ahead of the first league meeting between the sides this season. Mikel Arteta’s side reached the halfway point with a total of 50 points but have dropped five points in their last two games, against Everton and Brentford, leaving the door open for Manchester City to chase them down.
The two teams clashed in the FA Cup last month with City running out 1-0 winners at the Etihad Stadium and the reigning champions will move to the top of the table should they defeat Arsenal again this evening. However, they may have to do so without prolific striker Erling Haaland who picked up a knock in City’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa and must pass a late fitness test to decide if he is able to face the current league leaders.
Could tonight’s encounter determine where the Premier League trophy ends up at the end of the season?
Follow all the updates from the Emirates as Arsenal take on Manchester City:
Arsenal vs Man City
Manchester City have won their last six away matches against Arsenal in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 61 visits to the Emirates and Highbury combined.
No team has ever won seven consecutive away fixtures against the Gunners.
Pep Guardiola apologises for ‘stupid comments’ about Steven Gerrard
Pep Guardiola has apologised to Steven Gerrard and admitted he was ashamed of himself for his “stupid and unnecessary comments” about the former Liverpool captain’s slip in the 2014 title race.
The Manchester City manager had mocked Gerrard’s infamous error when addressing the 115 charges the Premier League have levelled at his club and the possibility they could be stripped of some of their honours as he tried to argue their medals were won on the pitch.
City went on to win the Premier League in 2014 after Gerrard lost his footing and Demba Ba scored in Chelsea’s victory over Liverpool and Guardiola said on Friday: “I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping at Anfield. Was that our fault?”
Pep Guardiola apologises for ‘stupid comments’ about Steven Gerrard
The Manchester City manager contacted Gerrard to say sorry for his remarks
Arsenal vs Man City
Arsenal have lost 10 consecutive Premier League games against Manchester City, their longest losing run against one opponent in their league history.
Arteta on Guardiola
Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, spoke about what it’s like to face his old mentor, Pep Guardiola, when their respective teams come up against each other.
Guardiola has won six of the seven meetings against Arteta’s Arsenal with the Gunners’ only victory coming in the 2019 FA Cup semi-final on their way to lifting the trophy.
"For me it’s the team," said Arteta. "The team, the club and where we are. For me beating one manager or another, it’s not about that. It’s about beating the next opponent and in this case it’s Manchester City.
"What they have done in the last six years, they absolutely merit it, the way they play, the way they have competed, the way they have gone through difficulties. For us the challenge is to get to that level."
Guardiola ready to fight for title
Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City side will fight to regain their title despite not playing to the best of their ability this season.
"The biggest motivation is that I don’t want to drop the Premier League just because we are not who we are.” said the City boss,
"If they (Arsenal) beat us because they are better, then this is sport. I’ll be the first to congratulate them, as I’ve always done. But not because we are not there. You want it? OK, fight...take it. It’s in our hands.
"We’ll defend this title until the last day - this is what I’d like. To fight to the maximum, to try to retain the title. If we don’t, accept it, but we need to give our best. My players have to feel that every day."
Why the Premier League’s TV model could be about to change for good
When news broke in late January that JP Morgan were willing to invest €1bn in Serie A for media innovation, it sent a ripple around Premier League executives. There are more than a few who think “this is exactly the sort of shock” the competition needs to be aware of. This is how you miss out on innovation.
One club owner has already been pushing for change but has been frustrated by how slow the monolith of the club’s broadcasting model moves. It will be a feeling shared by many supporters on Wednesday night, some of whom will doubtless tune into Sky Sports and BT Sport for Arsenal vs Manchester City only to find it is on neither.
The biggest game of the Premier League season so far will instead be on the third and most recent provider, that also represent the first step into a more digital era. That is of course Amazon, whose purchase of their package means that anyone in the United Kingdom wanting to watch all of the possible televised games has to pay close to £100.
Why the Premier League’s TV model could be about to change for good
A ‘Netflix of football’ might be impossible, but the Premier League’s current broadcasting model is not working for supporters and change is urgently needed
Arsenal vs Man City prediction
This very much depends on which teams will turn up: those of the past six months, or those of the past few days? Arsenal have suffered a loss of form and were below their best against Everton and Brentford, but Mikel Arteta’s side have been better than City over the course of the season.
That said, City looked sharp as they raced into a three-goal lead against Aston Villa, seemingly fired up by being charged by the Premier League. They now have the Gunners in their sights, but Arsenal will surely respond. It’s almost too close to call.
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City.
Arsenal vs Man City predicted line-ups
Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish
What is the early team news?
Leandro Trossard could start for Arsenal after scoring from the bench against Brentford on Saturday. Gabriel Martinelli could drop out, while Gabriel Jesus remains unavailable due to injury and will not be fit to face his former club.
Erling Haaland will undergo a fitness test to determine if he can face Arsenal, after the striker picked up a knock in the win against Aston Villa. Phil Foden returned from the bench on Sunday and is fit again, but John Stones remains out.
How to watch Arsenal vs Man City
The top-of-the-table clash will kick-off at 7:30pm GMT on Wednesday 15th February.
The match, which was originally scheduled to be played on 19th October, will be shown as Amazon Prime Video as they had the broadcasting rights for that Premier League gameweek.
That means while it’s not on a terrestrial or digital TV channel, it can be streamed via any TV or device which has access to the Prime Video app or desktop website. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies