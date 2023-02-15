✕ Close Of course Arsenal game is important for title - Pep

Arsenal host Manchester City in a rearranged Premier League fixture that will have big ramifications on the title race when the two rivals clash at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Gunners have a three-point lead – with a game in hand - over Pep Guardiola’s men ahead of the first league meeting between the sides this season. Mikel Arteta’s side reached the halfway point with a total of 50 points but have dropped five points in their last two games, against Everton and Brentford, leaving the door open for Manchester City to chase them down.

The two teams clashed in the FA Cup last month with City running out 1-0 winners at the Etihad Stadium and the reigning champions will move to the top of the table should they defeat Arsenal again this evening. However, they may have to do so without prolific striker Erling Haaland who picked up a knock in City’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa and must pass a late fitness test to decide if he is able to face the current league leaders.

Could tonight’s encounter determine where the Premier League trophy ends up at the end of the season?

Follow all the updates from the Emirates as Arsenal take on Manchester City: