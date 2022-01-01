Arsenal will host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday in what will end one of the club’s winning runs.

The Gunners have won their last four league matches while City are on a 10-game streak. Pep Guardiola’s team reached double figures after they defeated Brentford thanks to the boot of Phil Foden.

The manager says England star Foden has nothing to prove, saying: “He doesn’t have to prove anything to me. He has to prove to himself he enjoys football like he enjoys it as a little boy. This is the most important thing.

“Foden has always been outstanding since he came up with us to start to train and play. He can play in different positions and always plays at an exceptional level. He is a really incredible player and we don’t have any doubts about that.”

But will Foden line-up against Arsenal? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday, 1 January at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Arsenal have had a mini Covid outbreak in their squad which puts Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in doubt as they missed their Boxing Day match against Norwich. Manager Mikel Arteta will also be in isolation for the match.

Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may not feature due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments with Ghana.

Meanwhile Man City will be without Riyad Mahrez who is away with AFCON and Kyle Walker, John Stones and Rodri aren’t fully fit.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Holding, Tierney, Magalhaes, White; Lokonga, Xhaka, Odegaard; Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Odds

Arsenal - 9/2

Draw - 7/2

Man City - 1/2

Prediction

Arsenal may be on a four-game league winning streak but their Covid hit squad will be beaten by the unstoppable Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side should extend their top spot in the league with a convincing victory. Arsenal 1-4 Man City.