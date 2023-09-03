Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
The Gunners welcome Erik ten Hag’s men to the Emirates Stadium for their first big six test of the new season
Arsenal host Manchester United this afternoon in the big match of the Premier League weekend. The Gunners are unbeaten after three matches and are aiming to jump up the table and keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.
Mikel Arteta’s summer signings, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, are still adapting to playing in this new team with the manager trying to implement a more offensive-minded approach without sacrificing defensive balance. So far, Arsenal have had mixed results and they may need to fall back onto last season’s gameplans when facing Manchester United today.
For their part, United have had an indifferent start to the season. Two scratchy wins and a defeat to Spurs leave them just inside the top half of the table but they were busy on transfer deadline day with both incomings and outgoings. Erik ten Hag’s need to improve quickly, particularly in these bigger fixtures, so the added reinforcements of Sofyan Amrabat, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon could prove key to their success this term.
Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium, get all the latest football odds and the latest offers and tips ahead of Arsenal against Man Utd right here:
What is the early team news?
Arsenal are without long-term absentee Jurrien Timber after he suffered an early season injury. Eddie Nketiah might also miss out, despite his first England call-up, but Gabriel Jesus is on the comeback trail. Takehiro Tomiyasu is back from suspension.
Man United are missing new signing Mason Mount, left-back Luke Shaw, central defender Raphael Varane and striker Rasmus Hojlund, among others.
Deadline day additions Sergio Reguilon and Altay Bayindir will perhaps have to wait for involvement from the start, but Sofyan Amrabat might be put straight in.
How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United?
The Gunners host the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 3 September with kick-off set for 4:30pm BST.
This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. It will be streamed for subscribers live on the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester United. The Gunners play host this afternoon as they hope to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City by defeating United at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season and are hoping to go one better this time around but they’ll need to win difficult clahses such as this one to do so.
Manchester United are also in need of a win after a scratchy start to the season sees them hovering in 10th after yesterday’s fixtures. Victory over Arsenal would propel Erik ten Hag’s men above the Gunners and keep them in the hunt for a title challenge ahead of the international break.
Kick off for this one is at 4.30pm and we’ll have all the build-up before then so stick around.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies