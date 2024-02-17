Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal host Manchester United at a sold-out Emirates as the Gunners look to relaunch their bid for the Women’s Super League title.

Manchester City’s win over leaders Chelsea on Friday night has presented an opportunity to Arsenal, who sit third in the table following a shock defeat to West Ham last time out.

Arsenal would go three points off top with a win while United are fourth, a further four points behind Arsenal ahead of this Saturday lunchtime fixture.

United won at the Emirates last season on their way to finishing second in the WSL table to champions Chelsea, but this season has been tougher for Marc Skinner’s side.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 17th February at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 11:30. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.