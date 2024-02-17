Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Is Arsenal vs Manchester United on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch WSL fixture

Can Arsenal take advantage of City’s victory over Chelsea?

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 17 February 2024 10:18
Comments
<p>It’s third against fourth in the WSL </p>

It’s third against fourth in the WSL

(The FA via Getty Images)

Arsenal host Manchester United at a sold-out Emirates as the Gunners look to relaunch their bid for the Women’s Super League title.

Manchester City’s win over leaders Chelsea on Friday night has presented an opportunity to Arsenal, who sit third in the table following a shock defeat to West Ham last time out.

Arsenal would go three points off top with a win while United are fourth, a further four points behind Arsenal ahead of this Saturday lunchtime fixture.

United won at the Emirates last season on their way to finishing second in the WSL table to champions Chelsea, but this season has been tougher for Marc Skinner’s side.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 17th February at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 11:30. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in