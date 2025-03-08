Martin Odegaard maintains Arsenal can still win title: ‘Everything is possible’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martin Odegaard has vowed that Arsenal will fight to the end in the title race as he hopes victory over Manchester United could be the springboard to glory.

Arsenal are 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool but Odegaard remembers his side topping the table for nearly all of the 2022-23 season, only to be overhauled by eventual champions Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s team have failed to score in their last two Premier League matches but returned to form by thrashing PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Arsenal finished last season with six straight league victories and Odegaard is eyeing another winning run as he hopes Liverpool slip up.

“We’ll fight until the end,” said the Arsenal captain. “That’s the mindset of everyone. We’ve been fighting three years in a row for the title and you go a couple of years back then we were leading with a lot of points and then we finished second. It shows that everything is possible.

“We’ve put ourselves in a difficult position at the moment but we have to keep going. Hopefully we can - like last year - hit the top form towards the end and then we’ll see where that takes us in the league and also in the Champions League.”

United are struggling in the lower half of the Premier League and have lost five of their last seven top-flight games at Old Trafford.

Odegaard insisted he respected them but is not afraid of Ruben Amorim’s side, adding: “They’re not where they want to be in the table and it’s a big club which has struggled a little bit but we know the quality they have when they’re really on it and they have a lot of good individual players that we have to be ready for. But we go there to win and, yeah, we’re Arsenal and we’re not scared. We will go there to win the game.”

In the absence of injured strikers Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, Arsenal have been short of goals in the Premier League but had six different scorers in Eindhoven and Odegaard, who struck twice, believes that is the way to go.

“That’s key,” he added. “With the players we have out as well, the rest of us as players have to step up even more and I think it’s a good thing we can share the goals and hopefully we can keep doing that.”

Odegaard had only scored two goals in 20 games before his brace in Eindhoven and he admitted his recent return was not good enough.

He explained: “I’m very used to people speaking about me, judging my performances and I think I do the myself. I’m harder on myself and I know that I have not been good enough especially in front of goal so that’s normal. I work hard every day to improve it and I know I have the ability and the talent to do it. PSV Eindhoven was good and hopefully now I can do more towards the end of the season.”