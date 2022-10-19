Jump to content

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to wrap up Europa League progress to ‘skip two matches’

Winning the group is rewarded with a bye for the round of 32.

Mark Mann-Bryans
Wednesday 19 October 2022 22:47
Mikel Arteta is aiming to secure Europa League qualification at the earliest opportunity. (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta is aiming to secure Europa League qualification at the earliest opportunity. (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal players to make short work of their Europa League group and earn some time off as they prepare to host PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

Arsenal have won their opening three Group A fixtures and a victory over Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Eredivisie outfit will see them qualify for the knockout stages and put them on the cusp of topping the group.

Winning the group is rewarded with a bye for the round of 32, something which could prove even more vital in a season where a winter World Cup has truncated the calendar.

Arteta has rotated in the Europa League this year but not to the extent many expected, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba all starting last week’s win away at Bodo/Glimt.

Asked about winning the group early, the Spaniard replied: “We have discussed that. For two reasons.

“One, because you skip two matches and also because you miss some of the top teams because they have been knocked out of the Champions League.

“For sure it is important (this season) because we have never played this many games after the World Cup. Any games you can skip it’s a big bonus.

“If you have a chance to take advantage you have to do it. You don’t know what happens in the next game. It will be a really tough match.”

Arteta is likely to name a strong side for the game, even if a few Premier League regulars are expected to be handed a rest.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner will once again start in goal, the United States international having been limited to Europa League appearances since joining his boyhood club this summer.

Turner, 28, explained how he had decided to support Arsenal while growing up in New York and how he had cheered them on from afar.

“I mean it’s not really the best story ever about supporting Arsenal,” he said. “It was after the World Cup in 2010 I bought my first game of Fifa and when it says – ‘What club do you want to support or select?’ – obviously ‘A’ came up first and Arsenal was there!

“But also I made that connection because my sisters both played for a local club team that was called The Arsenal, and so I just made that connection right there and kind of stuck with it.

“As I got a bit older I got into the pub culture in New York City and I have been around the fans for those types of atmospheres as well.”

