Mikel Arteta has signed a new Arsenal contract to commit his future to the Emirates until 2025.

The Spaniard has guided the club to fourth place this season with just four games remaining as they bid to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017.

Arteta confirmed his vision still aligns with the club’s owners since taking over in 2019, while the 40-year-old set out his ambition for the club moving forward.

“I’m excited, grateful and really, really happy today,” Mikel said. “When I spoke to Josh he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he’s said, and that Stan has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered.

“We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level.”

Josh Kroenke, speaking on behalf of our owners Kroenke, Sports & Entertainment, said: “My father and I are delighted to have extended both Mikel’s and Jonas’ contracts. It provides stability and clarity for the future and helps us all move forward together effectively.

“Mikel’s commitment and passion are clear for everyone to see. We are confident that as we move forward, he will get us back to competing for the top trophies in the game.

“Turning to Jonas, he has had a fantastic start to his career in England. He has done a terrific job with the team, and we are in contention for the title on the last weekend. We are confident that he will continue to take us forward in the years ahead.”