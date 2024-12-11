Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Arsenal vs Monaco LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Mikel Arteta’s men have their sights on a place in the top eight but need to overcome Monaco

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 11 December 2024 17:30 GMT
Arsenal are in Champions League action
Arsenal are in Champions League action (PA Wire)

Arsenal hope to move one step closer to the Champions League knockout rounds as they host Monaco in the sixth round of fixtures during the new league phase.

Following a narrow 1-0 loss to Inter Milan, the Gunners responded with a 5-1 mauling of Sporting in their most recent European outing and can regain their position inside the top eight if they triumph this evening. Mikel Arteta’s men were held to a 1-1 draw against Fulham at the weekend with captain Martin Odegaard calling for “more aggression” in the final third and Arsenal seek to rediscover their form in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Monaco have also excelled during this European campaign and sit one place below Arteta’s side due to goal difference. A 3-2 defeat against Benfica halted their momentum but they will be confident of taking a positive result away from the Emirates Stadium.

Follow all of the Champions League action in our live blog below:

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal ‘cannot cry’ after title push dented by Fulham draw

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal “cannot cry” or feel sorry for themselves after they squandered the chance to move to within four points of Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.

William Saliba cancelled out Raul Jimenez’s first-half opener for Fulham on Saturday before Bukayo Saka looked to have handed Arsenal a fifth straight win when he converted Gabriel Martinelli’s cross in the 88th minute.

The Gunners could have cut the gap to leaders Liverpool to four points with a win at Craven Cottage.

Arsenal vs Monaco LIVE

A very good evening and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Monaco. Both sides have made solid starts in the revamped league phase of the competition and a win for either tonight would represent a significant step towards a place in the top eight.

Kick off is at 8pm GMT.

