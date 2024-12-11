Arsenal vs Monaco LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Mikel Arteta’s men have their sights on a place in the top eight but need to overcome Monaco
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Arsenal hope to move one step closer to the Champions League knockout rounds as they host Monaco in the sixth round of fixtures during the new league phase.
Following a narrow 1-0 loss to Inter Milan, the Gunners responded with a 5-1 mauling of Sporting in their most recent European outing and can regain their position inside the top eight if they triumph this evening. Mikel Arteta’s men were held to a 1-1 draw against Fulham at the weekend with captain Martin Odegaard calling for “more aggression” in the final third and Arsenal seek to rediscover their form in front of goal.
Meanwhile, Monaco have also excelled during this European campaign and sit one place below Arteta’s side due to goal difference. A 3-2 defeat against Benfica halted their momentum but they will be confident of taking a positive result away from the Emirates Stadium.
Follow all of the Champions League action in our live blog below:
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal ‘cannot cry’ after title push dented by Fulham draw
Mikel Arteta said Arsenal “cannot cry” or feel sorry for themselves after they squandered the chance to move to within four points of Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.
William Saliba cancelled out Raul Jimenez’s first-half opener for Fulham on Saturday before Bukayo Saka looked to have handed Arsenal a fifth straight win when he converted Gabriel Martinelli’s cross in the 88th minute.
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal ‘cannot cry’ after title push dented by Fulham draw
The Gunners could have cut the gap to leaders Liverpool to four points with a win at Craven Cottage.
Arsenal vs Monaco LIVE
A very good evening and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Monaco. Both sides have made solid starts in the revamped league phase of the competition and a win for either tonight would represent a significant step towards a place in the top eight.
Kick off is at 8pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments